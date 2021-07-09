Livestock groups monitor restrictive policy efforts

National livestock groups are monitoring efforts in some states to make changes to livestock production.

On June 21, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled 7-0 to strike down a proposed ballot initiative that would have banned slaughter of animals that have lived less than 25% of their natural lifespan and would have criminalized artificial insemination and other practices.

The court ruled the proposed initiative, Ballot Initiative 16, violated the single subject requirement by combining multiple items for one vote.

This proposed ballot initiative is similar to one in Oregon, Initiative Petition 13, that could have wide-ranging impacts for agriculture. The Oregon measure would also define artificial insemination as a sexual crime and ban the slaughter of animals.

Michael Formica, general counsel for the National Pork Producers Council, says these are part of an effort to make animal agriculture and meat more expensive. He has been working on a lawsuit relating to California’s Prop 12, which was passed by voters and implements new regulations on pork producers.

“This is what the Humane Society and their partners have been trying to implement,” he says. “It’s really designed to limit the supply of animal protein and drive up the price of animal protein, making it an exotic luxury item.”

Formica says the ballot language was misleading, and it calls for standards that 98.5% of pork currently produced in the U.S. would not meet. He says the measure requires a minimum of 24 square feet per animal and requires group housing except for brief periods of time.