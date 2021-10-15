Livestock specialist helps producers get most from pastures

Jim Humphrey’s favorite part of being a livestock specialist is working with producers and helping them be successful.

A University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist based in Andrew County, Humphrey says each day at work can look very different.

“For me, it probably depends a little bit on the time of year,” he says.

Humphrey raises cattle himself, and he knows many producers in his northwest Missouri region have diversified farms, with row crops and livestock. During busy planting and harvest seasons, he tends to focus more on planning and office work.

“When planting season and harvest season is going on, I’m probably working on things three months, six months out, and probably more time in the office, working on reports and that kind of things,” he says.

Some things are consistent items on the calendar — things to prepare and plan for each year — like grazing school events for producers and FFA field days at MU’s Hundley-Whaley and Graves-Chapple research centers.

But other times, major events like droughts pop up and require special events to talk with producers and try and get through the challenge.

“In 2018, 2012, July, August and September was just crazy dealing with drought issues,” Humphrey says. “Things like that definitely impact what I do seasonally.”

He also talks with area school children about farm safety and brings in animals for the kids to learn about.

Education is a goal, whether it is youth or experienced livestock producers interested in trying something new.