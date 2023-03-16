LINN, Mo. — Toward the end of months of feeding hay, producers are looking forward to turning cattle out on lush spring forage growth.

University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Valerie Tate, based in Linn County, says management intensive grazing can help producers get the most out of their spring forage, as well as set the stage for maximizing forage growth throughout the year.

“Management intensive grazing focuses on the management,” she says. “We’re intensifying the management, not necessarily intensifying the grazing.”

This type of grazing focuses on rotating cattle through smaller grazing paddocks every few days, avoiding overgrazing. Tate says this gives forages good recovery time, while also setting them up for productivity down the road.

“It allows those roots to develop more fully,” she says.

Gene Schmitz, an MU Extension livestock specialist based in Pettis County, says his area is working to rehabilitate pastures after drought challenges last year. He says management intensive grazing gives pastures time to rest.

“Rotational grazing systems will also help pastures recover by providing built-in rest time,” he says. “Be sure to move livestock rapidly through the paddocks early in the grazing season to help reduce seed head formation.”

Tate says many producers in her area utilize this type of grazing, although there could be more.

“We still have some room for growth in the area of management intensive grazing here in north central Missouri,” she says.

She says many producers do more of a slow rotation through a few larger pastures, rather than a quicker rotation through smaller paddocks. She adds that even a little rotation can be helpful.

“We still see some benefits from that,” Tate says.

However, she says moving them more often can have even bigger benefits.

“If we really want to maximize forage utilization, these animals need to move more often, every few days,” Tate says.

The exact timing of moving cattle from one grazing paddock to the next can vary depending on the time of year, growth rates and the type of forage in the pasture. Tate says the general rule of thumb is “take half, leave half” to avoid overgrazing. This means, for example, if producers turn cattle into 12 inches of forage growth, they should move them when the forage has been grazed down to 6 inches.

For warm-season grasses, she says producers can leave a little more growth when they move, because warm-season grasses can’t be grazed as low as cool-season grasses. Tate says this is based on where the growing point of warm-season grasses is located.

Schmitz says producers can soil test their pastures and fertilize to the most limiting nutrient. Also, they can assess whether lagging pastures can be helped by overseeding some additional grass, or if they need a complete renovation. If producers are considering a complete pasture renovation, he recommends replacing pasture with native warm-season grasses or novel endophyte tall fescue.

Schmitz says it is good for producers to calculate the right stocking rates for their pastures and also consider the size of their animals and what might be ideal.

“Is the operation overstocked by either numbers or livestock weight?” he says. “On an annual basis, assuming a harvested forage yield of 4,000 pounds per acre and a daily feed intake of 2.5% of body weight, it takes an extra 23 acres to feed 50 head of 1,400-pound cows versus 50 head of 1,200-pound cows.”

Overall, Tate says even if there is excitement for spring grazing, it is a good idea not to turn cattle out at the first sign of green grass or to graze pastures too hard too early.

“Not grazing a pasture too aggressively early in the spring is important,” she says.

Schmitz says it is good for pastures to get that early rest to get them off and running.

“Rest pastures as long as possible in the spring before grazing,” he says. “Four to 6 inches of forage height are probably ideal before starting to graze a pasture.”

So far, Tate says her region has received enough rains to set the stage for good spring growth.

“Moisture is not limiting at this point in the season,” she says.