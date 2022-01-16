Missouri family shares love of raising cattle

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In the rolling cattle country of Osage County, Missouri, near an unincorporated community called Babbtown, Jason Schroeder and his family build on the success of past generations on their Century Farm.
They raise cattle like their family has since the 1800s on the farm. Since 2006, they have raised registered Black Hereford cattle.
“Generational farms build on the foundation set before, and it gets better every generation,” Schroeder says.
He is the fifth generation to raise cattle on the farm. He and his wife, Kristin, have a son, Cole, and a daughter, Austin, who are both involved with the farm as well. Kristin’s parents have a Century Farm near Middle Grove, and she says their area of Osage County has a lot of farms that have been in families for generations, noting all the Century Farm signs.
“Around where we live,” she says, “you could drive down these back roads and just see farm sign after farm sign.”
Schroeder says Black Herefords have several benefits, although it is their calmness that first appealed to the family.
“The whole reason we got into the Black Hereford was docility,” he says.
He says the cattle are calm and easy to work with and load into trailers easily. Additionally, the breed takes some good qualities from both the Hereford and Angus breeds.
However, Black Hereford cattle differ in makeup from Black Baldy cattle, which are also produced as a crossbreed between Herefords and Angus. Registered Black Hereford cattle need to be 87.5% Hereford. Schroeder says it is a “breed-up association,” rather than just a hybrid of two breeds. He says he enjoys Hereford cattle, but this breeding plan gives them the black color that fares well in sale barns.
“That was the whole purpose of the invention of the Black Hereford, to get all the good qualities of Herefords with the black hide,” he says.
The Schroeders do a lot of private treaty sales of their registered Black Herefords, and then in November they and Hamilton Family Livestock out of Illinois hosted the Central States Black Hereford Select Sale at Lebanon, Missouri.
Schroeder and his brother, who is also involved in raising cattle, run an auto repair shop in Jefferson City, and Kristin has a cabinetry and lighting business in town. Schroeder says these jobs help provide support, but the cattle business is his passion. When asked how long he has been raising cattle, his answer is simple.
“All my life,” he says.
Farming is a job for a lifetime, and Schroeder’s dad, Ed, is in his 80s but on the farm every day, helping get things done and make the farm a success. That love of the farm extends from the oldest generation down to the newest. Schroeder’s daughter, Austin, and her husband, Shannon Otto, have a son, Weston Jay Otto, and Schroeder likes taking his baby grandson out to check the cattle.
Looking ahead, Schroeder works to grow the operation so both his kids can continue raising cattle and growing the farm as well. Austin and Shannon like being in the cattle business, as well as Cole and his girlfriend, Emily Veasman.
“Any time you’re on a family farm, you’re leaps and bounds ahead of the guy who has to go buy and start on his own,” Schroeder says.
Working with family is Schroeder’s favorite part of what he does.
“The family aspect, having something we can do together and all enjoy,” he says.
Schroeder says it is special to keep a farm in the family, generation after generation.
“Once you sell it, you can’t ever get it back,” he says.