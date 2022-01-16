Missouri family shares love of raising cattle

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In the rolling cattle country of Osage County, Missouri, near an unincorporated community called Babbtown, Jason Schroeder and his family build on the success of past generations on their Century Farm.

They raise cattle like their family has since the 1800s on the farm. Since 2006, they have raised registered Black Hereford cattle.

“Generational farms build on the foundation set before, and it gets better every generation,” Schroeder says.

He is the fifth generation to raise cattle on the farm. He and his wife, Kristin, have a son, Cole, and a daughter, Austin, who are both involved with the farm as well. Kristin’s parents have a Century Farm near Middle Grove, and she says their area of Osage County has a lot of farms that have been in families for generations, noting all the Century Farm signs.

“Around where we live,” she says, “you could drive down these back roads and just see farm sign after farm sign.”

Schroeder says Black Herefords have several benefits, although it is their calmness that first appealed to the family.

“The whole reason we got into the Black Hereford was docility,” he says.

He says the cattle are calm and easy to work with and load into trailers easily. Additionally, the breed takes some good qualities from both the Hereford and Angus breeds.

However, Black Hereford cattle differ in makeup from Black Baldy cattle, which are also produced as a crossbreed between Herefords and Angus. Registered Black Hereford cattle need to be 87.5% Hereford. Schroeder says it is a “breed-up association,” rather than just a hybrid of two breeds. He says he enjoys Hereford cattle, but this breeding plan gives them the black color that fares well in sale barns.