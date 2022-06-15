Missouri sisters excel at breeding, showing cows

Showing livestock is a fun summer activity that teaches hard work and animal husbandry. For Isabel and Jessie Lowe, it’s a full-time project that has helped grow their cow herd and take them across the country.
The sisters started showing bottle calves in the PeeWee division when they were each 6 years old. Now, the 16- and 17-year-old high school seniors have about 20 Gelbvieh cows each and travel to shows all across the Midwest.
As members of the Altona 4-H club in Bates County, Missouri, Isabel and Jessie have learned what it takes to breed, select and feed a top-notch female. In fact, their motto for each calf crop is to make it “one step closer to the championship heifer.”
Starting off, the girls bought show heifers each year for the county fair and kept them in the herd after the show season was over. Eight years ago, though, the girls began to raise their own show stock. And that’s when things really started to take shape.
The Lowes put a stringent focus on selecting the top calves from the herd to fill the show string. This year, they each plan to show two or three head. Jessie has two heifers, one of which has two generations of show heifers behind her.
“I just showed her mom last summer and I think this heifer has a lot of potential,” Jessie said.
Isabel is showing a couple bulls and plans to sell them both before the end of the show season.
“We’ll go to the Iowa State Fair and try to get them sold out of the stall,” she said.
The sisters have a solid approach to finding the best calves each year. They make their initial selection at weaning to sort out culls and filter through bulls and heifers. Then they pick the top four to six calves to add to the show string, but they throw a halter on everything they plan to keep.
“My dad’s No. 1 rule is every single one we wean gets halter broke,” Isabel said. “It’s a lot of work, but when they get to be cows and you want to move them, you just throw a halter on.”
Halter breaking is just the beginning. Through the weaning process, the girls focus on getting the calves accustomed to their presence and acclimated to the feed.
“We’re trying to get them filled up and add some muscle and weight so they aren’t so green,” Isabel said.
Once the calves are leading by hand, the girls begin their training routine.
“We start washing them every day and using the showstick on them,” Isabel said.
The calves get brushed, combed, fed and led every day.
“90% of the day is spent in the barn, but it’s fun,” she said. “Every calf has a different personality. It’s fun to hang out with them and learn their personality.”
The attention helps the girls learn how to best feed and train each calf, too.
“We spend a lot of time seeing what they like to eat, so we are better prepared on show day to know how to feed each calf to help them show their full potential,” Jessie said.
This year, the girls won’t be able to attend their normal county fair because they are competing at the National Junior Gelbvieh Show. But they do plan to hit their regional Gelbvieh show in Nebraska, followed by the Iowa State Fair, American Royal and possibly the Cattleman’s Congress in Oklahoma City. Each show gives them an opportunity to display their hard work and home-raised genetics. Both girls routinely compete in the Bred-and-Owned division. Last year, Jessie won that class at nationals with the dam of this year’s heifer.
With part-time jobs and sporting events filling their schedule, the girls said the hardest part about showing livestock is staying consistent.
“There’s not a day we’re home that entire day,” Isabel said. “But being consistent is the key to showing cattle.”
They credit their recent success to mentors Nick and Callie Curtis and appreciate the outside perspective they provide for feeding and show prep.
“We all get barn blinders on when you look at calves every day,” Isabel said. “But they’ll come over and teach us what to feed and how to get the calves ready.”
They’ve made many friends and learned many lessons in the show barn.
“Plus we enjoy working with cows,” the sisters said. “We love cows.”