For producers looking to get more from their pastures, one option is multi-species grazing — grazing sheep and goats in the same pasture as cattle to generate more income.

Clay Elliott is a small ruminant nutritionist with Purina Animal Nutrition, and he says interest in this type of grazing is growing.

“Raising different species together is fairly common, and I’ve seen the practice grow in recent years,” he says. “Multi- species grazing gives farmers and ranchers another avenue for income.”

The practice works in part because the animals target different forages in the pasture.

“Sheep and goats and cattle, probably each one of them forage on things that are different,” Elliott says. “…They can better utilize their pastures. They can maximize profit per acre doing that.”

He says goats are browsers, spending more time with brush in pastures and low-lying tree branches. Sheep often focus more on weeds, and then cattle graze the main grass forages.

University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Valerie Tate describes the benefits of diversity.

“There are benefits to multi-species grazing,” she says. “Sheep and goats can utilize some of the woody species that cattle will avoid, and that will clean up those pastures.”

Tate, who is based in Linn County, says the practice seems to be getting more common in her area.

“I think we’re seeing an increase in the number of sheep and goats in north Missouri,” she says.

Elliott cautions producers against grazing too low, which makes for a longer recovery time for plants.

“Overgrazing is always an issue, no matter what species you’re utilizing,” he says.

Tate says this is especially important to watch because of sheep’s grazing tendencies.

“You have to be careful that you don’t overgraze, because the small ruminants will graze closer to the ground than cattle,” she says.

Producers have the option to graze sheep and goats with cattle in the same pasture or take turns.

“We can rotate sheep and goats through behind the cows, or we can run them together,” Elliott says.

He says the drawback to running all the animals together is if producers want to give a copper mineral to cattle, that is toxic to sheep. He says goats require copper, so producers might opt to just give it to goats via injection or other methods and avoid putting out a copper mineral that sheep can access.

Also, fencing is a key consideration when grazing multiple species.

“Fencing is always going to be an issue if we have sheep and goats,” Elliott says.

Still, he says a well-maintained five-wire fence can be effective.

Stocking rates depend on forage quality, but Elliott says producers can usually run at least six head of sheep and goats for every cow.

He says grazing multiple species is a practice he is “seeing more and more” as producers look to get the most out of the acres they have.

“We’re all just trying to figure out a better way to maximize our pasture and get the most out of it, without wearing it plum out,” Elliott says.