Pork Board webinar looks at impact of Ukraine war

The National Pork Board hosted a webinar recently about the Ukraine- Russia war and its impact on livestock markets and the global supply chain.

Rupert Claxton, livestock and meat director for Gira, a global consulting firm based in Europe, said the industry was caught off guard somewhat by the war, which has provided challenges for the already strained global supply chain.

“The world was caught somewhat flat-footed by this, although the signals were there,” he said.

Higher oil and gas costs lead to higher fertilizer costs, Claxton said, and there are some availability concerns given that some of Europe’s fertilizer comes from Russia. Claxton said many of those European farmers had bought their fertilizer for 2022 before the war, but the issue could still impact yields as farmers are hesitant to use as much.

“We’re seeing lower application rates,” he said. “We’re going to see lower yields. Going into the year ahead, there’s going to be less grain coming out of this growing season, and grain prices will be high.”

Claxton said he expects Russia and other countries to look to limit their fertilizer exports to protect the domestic supply. Also, he said countries are encouraging more domestic production of food as global disruptions continue, including shipping of exports in the Black Sea region.

“The world is suddenly acutely aware of food security,” he said.

Another issue that remains difficult to predict is how much Ukraine’s crop production will be cut by the war, with estimates ranging from 20% to 80%, depending on how long the war lasts. Claxton says in addition to the fighting itself, fuel and labor shortages will make spring planting challenging.

While Ukraine exports only a small amount of ag products to the U.S., losing production from the country will have ripple effects with other countries looking for new places to buy food.

As for the impact on the hog supply, Claxton said early in the war both Ukraine and Russia killed more pigs than normal to feed their armies. He says there has been little restocking as cash flow has faltered in Russia with financial sanctions. Also, poultry production has plummeted.

“We’re going to miss the exports from Ukraine for five years, I think,” he said.

While the war has affected Ukraine’s production, Claxton says Russia’s pork producers have struggled with soaring input costs, particularly with the ruble’s falling value, and a lack of supplies from the U.S. and European Union.

Despite the challenges and uncertainties for the food system, Claxton said he reminds people to take the long view — they’ve dealt with high fuel and feed costs before.

“Just relax, because if we go back to 2010 or 2012, we’ve seen the prices before,” he said. “We’ve been through this. We’ve seen it in feed prices. We’ve seen it in oil prices.”

Still, Claxton said he expects feed costs to remain high into 2023 and maybe 2024.

Joe Kerns, with Partners for Production, spoke about risk management in current markets. He said higher hog prices have helped offset the higher feed costs.

Using recent numbers and typical feed rations, Kerns estimated the rise in corn prices since the invasion of Ukraine began have increased costs by about $2 a pig, and rising soybean prices have increased costs by 75 cents a pig. However, he estimated with prices up about $19 a pig during the same time, that still sets up an increased profit margin.

Kerns said the focus needs to remain on profit margin, not just costs, and he says hog producers have reason to be optimistic.

“I think this might be one of the greatest opportunities in pork production,” he said.

Kerns said the revenue side is crucial for pork producers, and they can use risk management tools like Livestock Risk Protection and Livestock Gross Margin to help protect their revenues.

“These are fantastic tools for the producers,” he said. “They’re not only fantastic right now, they’re going to get better.”

The programs will have new thresholds and data points this summer, Kerns said.

Steve Meyer, also with Partners for Production, wrapped up the webinar by analyzing the latest USDA monthly hogs and pigs report. All categories showed declining or even numbers against expectations, which Meyer said is a bullish development.

“All the numbers were negative, except for one, and it was (even),” he said. “That is bullish. Clearly the numbers were lower than what we expected going in.”

Also of note, Meyer said the breeding stock total was 6.089 million, down about 2% from the same month last year.

“We still have a declining breeding herd,” he said.

Meyer also expected pigs saved per litter to show an increase, but instead it merely held even.

“Pigs saved per litter is at 100%,” he said. “It had been in growth, but the USDA is finding we didn’t really improve that very much.”

Also, Meyer said the numbers are now beginning to provide good year-to-year comparisons, with the extreme variations from the early months of COVID more than a year in the past.

“I think we have a pretty good baseline to compare numbers to in this report,” he said.

Meyer said tighter supplies likely means continued higher prices.

“It’s a great revenue year,” he said. “It’s still a great profit year, but costs are certainly a challenge.”

