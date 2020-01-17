America’s pig farmers have managed to get more and more efficient, and the industry is searching for ways to continue that progress. The industry has been increasing pigs weaned per litter, even bouncing back from the PED virus.
Chris Hostetler, director of animal science for the National Pork Board, says improving efficiency has been a story of gradual progress.
“Typically we improve our number of pigs weaned per litter by about two-tenths of a pig per litter,” he says.
According to the USDA’s Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report released Dec. 23, the September-November 2019 pig crop saw the average pigs saved per litter rise up to a record high of 11.09 for the three-month period, compared to 10.76 for the year before.
“It is impressive what hog farmers are doing,” University of Missouri ag economist Ray Massey says.
Massey says breaking through the 11 pigs per litter mark was a nice achievement, and even if each additional tenth of a pig per litter might not seem like much, the large scale can make a difference. The U.S. had 3.17 million sows during the quarter, according to the report.
“Given that it is over 3 million sows, it does start to add up and become significant,” Massey says.
Massey adds the impact of more pigs will be felt over the long term.
“Increasing pigs per litter has a long term but not a short term impact on hog markets,” he said. “In the short term, any impact of increasing pigs per litter would be overwhelmed by other factors affecting supply such as disease or weather variations.
But in the long term, it is increasing efficiency which brings prices down. It is what in economics is referred to as a “technological treadmill.”
There have been a number of reasons for the increase.
“It’s a multi-factorial result,” Hostetler says. “Improving genetics is probably the biggest driver of that.”
He says improvements in nutrition, management, animal health and biosecurity have been important in improving pork industry efficiency. Also, more pork producers are providing obstetrics care on their operations.
Sometimes national animal health issues can challenge that progress, like the PED outbreak in the spring of 2013, Hostetler says.
“It had pretty significant effects on us through 2014, but by 2015 we started to get past it,” he says.
Hostetler says the PED outbreak did lead to improved biosecurity and animal health care, as producers were able to learn from the devastating event and improve protocols, including “being more diligent with the products we’re bringing in, being more diligent with questioning travelers abroad.”
The outbreak was also a reminder to have a biosecurity plan on the farm, to limit traffic into livestock barns and take precautions with feed trucks and other ways disease could travel from herd to herd.
Hostetler says mortality issues are the challenge for continuing to build efficiency.
“Mortality is one of the big drags on the industry,” he says.
In particular, late farrowing mortality can severely impact operations, Hostetler says.
“You lose all of the feed you’ve put into the animal,” he says.
Looking forward, Hostetler says reproductive efficiency and feed efficiency are the two ways for the industry to continue to improve.
“No. 1, the reproductive efficiency, that’s just improving the animal survival through management practices and biosecurity,” he says. “No. 2, feed efficiency, that’s defined as the pounds of feed required to raise one pound of pork.”
Hostetler says feed costs are usually about 68 to 74% of the cost of production, so it’s an important area to be efficient. He says the portion of cost dedicated to feed has been that way for generations — for his grandfather raising pigs, and then his father raising pigs, and now today. Overall, producers have access to relatively inexpensive feed in the U.S.
“We’re blessed here in the U.S. because our corn and soybean production is so big,” he says. “Our yields are so high, and we have an abundance of space. Our feed costs in the U.S. are much less than other parts of the world.”