Pork producer builds on past successes

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. — On his Lafayette County farm, Mike Williams displays the skeleton of a Hampshire boar called “Roughneck,” an example of what made the boar successful and the role it had building the family farming operation.

Williams still raises Hampshire pigs, which still feature Roughneck’s genetics, and he says skeletons can determine a lot in the livestock business.

“The reason we had that done is … everything they can ultimately do and how they ultimately function is based on what the skeleton will allow them to do,” Williams says.

The skeleton shows the boar’s length, as well as it being proportioned well for durability, soundness and breeding agility.

Williams has a diversified operation, with cattle and row crops in addition to the pigs. But that connection with Hampshire pigs runs deep. His dad, Earl, started raising them in the 1940s, and they have been a big part of Williams’ life and his siblings’ lives.

“We owe a lot to Hampshire pigs,” he says. “We grew up with them. They put four out of five of us kids through college.”

The family got out of the pig business when Earl passed away years ago, but Williams eventually got back into it. He had an opportunity to buy some pigs with his family herd’s genetics, and after hearing some people say some negative things about a group of Hampshire pigs at a sale, Williams knew he wanted to make a difference.

“You can either listen to them and agree, or you can do something about it,” he says.