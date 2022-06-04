Pork producer pursues family tradition, better meat quality

For David Newman, raising pigs and selling pork is a way of life but also a business and a science, using knowledge to pursue quality. Newman and his family run a farrow-to-finish Berkshire pig operation at Myrtle, Missouri, in the Ozarks near the Arkansas line.

They have their own brand, Newman Farms Heritage Pork, selling to restaurants across the U.S. with some direct-to-consumer sales.

“We try to retain that entire value chain within our business,” he says.

Growing up on his family’s diversified livestock farm, Newman knew he wanted to join the family business.

“My family’s been in the hog business 50 years,” he says. “We’re really passionate about the industry and about the business.”

Newman attended the University of Missouri in Columbia, where he studied animal science. In additional to animal agriculture, he developed an interest in what made for the highest-quality meat and earned his PhD in meat science at North Dakota State University.

“I am very passionate about the livestock business but also the meat business,” he says.

His family’s farm focuses on using genetics to pursue meat quality. Newman says there is a good market for all pork, but for his geographic location and with the resources available, being in the premium business makes sense.

Newman has a big-picture interest in the pork business, and he has served on the National Pork Board, including as its president. He previously served as chairman of the board’s domestic markets committee. He says he had the desire to lead and be involved in the industry.

“There’s a saying, ‘the world is run by those who show up,’” Newman says.

His time as president was eventful, with efforts to keep African swine fever out of the country as well as dealing with the COVID pandemic effects. Newman says it was special to get to serve as National Pork Board president.

“It was an honor, for sure,” he says. “…There was never a dull moment.”

Looking at the industry right now, Newman says good demand is supporting pork producers.

“Demand has been phenomenal on the backside of COVID,” he says. “It created some new markets, some new opportunities. Demand, both domestically and internationally, has been huge.”

That has helped prices, although input costs remain a challenge.

“We’re seeing some pretty positive prices in the markets, but we’re also seeing some of the highest input costs.”

Newman says he is thankful the industry has been able to keep ASF out of the country. He says when he was president a key initiative was formulating biosecurity plans to guard against ASF, but also working on traceability plans with producers and packers to allow pork to get back to market quickly in the event of an outbreak.

He and the National Pork Board also did a lot of work in international market development, working with big markets like Japan, China and Mexico, but also future markets like Chile and Colombia. He says total value is a key consideration with exports. Last year, he says even with export volumes down, export values were up.

“We have a tremendous opportunity,” Newman says. “We’re going to export 30% of our total value this year. We’re really proud of the success in international markets.”

Even while keeping focused on the big picture, Newman, like other producers, still has to work on the little details of managing a pig farm each day. He remembers when his family first started building their sale-to-restaurants business model.

“It was a tremendous challenge,” he says. “It took a lot of time, a lot of stamina. We started out very small and very slow, and grew over time through word of mouth.”

Newman says when he and his wife, Kristin, took over the operation full time, they knew that was the direction they wanted to go, thinking long term and what would give opportunities for their kids.

“It’s a challenge,” he says, “but there are a lot of opportunities there.”

His love of what he does helps him get through the challenging times, he says, and he enjoys telling the story of the pork industry to people who are curious.

“What I enjoy most is raising pigs, creating a great product for consumers to eat,” Newman says. “It’s something I’m very passionate about. I’m passionate about this industry. We have some of the greatest people in the world working in the pork industry.”

