Preparation, relationship building make for sale success

SALISBURY, Mo. — For seedstock producers, when to start having production sales can be a big decision. For Charles Henke, the time was right in March 2018. He has a purebred Angus seedstock business, Henke Angus, and also grows row crops on his Chariton County farm.

He remembers the buildup to his first sale, after previously selling by private treaty.

“I’d been thinking about it for several years,” he says. “We were getting to where we were selling enough bulls. Volume of bulls makes a difference.”

Also, Henke says developing ties with customers and having a proven track record with them helped him know he was ready to start holding production sales.

“Building my customer base plays into it,” he says. “It just felt like the time was right.”

Wes Tiemann, with Wes Tiemann Marketing, is a purebred sale manager and auctioneer for production sales, including Henke’s sale. He says production sales are years in the making.

“When you don’t have time to private treaty bulls any more, then you need to have a sale,” he says. “We see a sale coming years out.”

Like a lot of seedstock producers, Henke says thought goes into picking the right date for the sale, and then getting ready for it. The production sale schedule can get crowded.

“There’s so many production sales in Missouri in the spring,” he says. “We wanted to make sure it was after daylight savings time to get more daylight just because it’s on the farm.”

Having his sale in March has worked well for Henke, although he says the weather can vary. The first sale was about 65 degrees and sunny with dry conditions, while other years it can be wet and windy with sometimes cooler temperatures. There can be a little variation in the ideal date each year, but sticking with a consistent spot on the calendar works for Henke.