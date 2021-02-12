Producer enjoys progress of cattle industry

SALEM, Mo. — Down in the Ozarks, Dent County provides rocky, rolling land that’s best-suited for raising cattle.

“It’s what it’s good for,” Bobby Simpson says.

Simpson has a cow-calf operation outside of Salem, and he’s carrying on a long family tradition of working in the cattle business. His ancestors came to the U.S. from England and started raising cattle, and his grandfather had a ranch out in New Mexico.

Simpson’s father, Junior, was looking to move out on his own, and after looking at options in Oklahoma he decided to move to Missouri in 1952.

“He stayed with a local family for four or five days while looking at farms,” Simpson says.

Simpson was born in 1956 and he took right to the cattle business.

“Every day, before I’d go to school, I’d go check the cattle,” he says.

Now, his son, Jarrod, is a cattle producer as well. Simpson has grandchildren who are interested in cattle, and he says one of the great things about being a family operation is seeing the next generations get involved and take an interest. One grandson, Chase, is 10 and loves talking about cows and checking on them.

“We don’t look alike, but we act alike,” Simpson says of his grandson.

Two and a half years ago, Simpson sold the family farm to his son to let him make it his own while he was younger.

“I wanted to be around to see him grow this operation,” Simpson says. “Ownership makes you a lot more responsible.”

Of course, Simpson is a cattleman, and he says he pretty quickly bought some more cows to stay in the business himself.