Producers may consider feeding to higher weights

With high feed prices, swine producers are looking to maximize feed efficiency.

“When feed prices get high, people are looking at ways to cut feed costs,” says Marcia Shannon, University of Missouri Extension swine nutritionist.

However, Shannon points out this is a different time for the markets.

“With $6.50 per bushel corn, we also have $1.13 (per hundredweight) hog prices, which is unusual,” she says.

Currently, Shannon says producers may want to consider feeding pigs to higher weights, which are providing higher net gains per pig under current grain and market conditions. This is despite the higher inefficiencies of feeding at higher weights, she says.

“Everybody’s scenario is different,” Shannon says. “It depends a little. Everybody’s feed efficiency is different, and people’s costs are different.”

Dave Stender, swine specialist for Iowa State University Extension in northwest Iowa, says the key for producers is figuring if the extra weight is paying off.

“If you’re still making money putting pounds on that pig, then it still makes sense to put pounds on those pigs, until you don’t have any room,” he says.

Stender says producers also need to consider what weights packers want, as well as the direction the hog market is heading. If it seems to be trending up, then feeding pigs to higher weights pays off even more, but if it is trending down, it can cut into the benefits of taking time to add on extra pounds.

“The direction of the market has an impact,” he says.