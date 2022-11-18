Producers sort through forage options after a dry fall

Many livestock producers across the Midwest are dealing with challenging forage situations heading into winter, with summer drought shortening the hay crop in some areas and a generally dry fall limiting fall forage growth and stockpiling.

University of Missouri Extension ag specialist Valerie Tate says her area had a good summer for hay and forage, but the fall brought mostly dry weather until after the

forage-growing window.

“We had reasonable rainfall during the summer, but we didn’t have much autumn rainfall,” she says. “We didn’t have much fall pasture growth.”

Tate, who is based in Linn County in north central Missouri, says the lack of rainfall limited usual forage management plans.

“We encourage farmers to stockpile forage, in particular tall fescue, but it needs rain to grow,” she says.

Tate says the area did receive some rain in late autumn that at least helped replenish water supplies in ponds and streams.

Iowa State University Extension beef specialist Patrick Wall says rainfall was “hit and miss” in Iowa this fall, and much of the state is dealing with drought.

“Most of the state of Iowa is on the drought monitor in some fashion, except northeast Iowa,” he says. “The stockpile is there, but it’s short. They went on it much earlier than they would have.”

Wall says with the limited stockpiled forage, a lot of it was overgrazed as livestock producers tried to make things work. He says some producers have been doing extra culling of cows.

MU Extension livestock specialist Gene Schmitz, based in Pettis County, says a lack of rain altered plans in his area as well.

“We didn’t get any fall forage growth,” he says. “We just didn’t get any rain.”

For producers who did get some forage stockpiled, Tate says it is important to use it as efficiently as possible.

“Because we didn’t get much, we want to get the most out of it,” she says.

She says strip grazing after forage has stopped growing — turning cattle out on strips of forage one to three days at a time — is the best way to maximize it.

Schmitz says efficiency is key when supplies are tight.

“When you’re short of forage, you really want to try to eliminate waste,” he says. “Strip grazing can make it go further.”

Schmitz says when it comes to feeding hay, producers should look to use bale rings with the skirt around the base to limit waste.

Grazing cornstalks is another option for producers looking for feed sources for cattle, Tate says.

“Grazing cornstalks is a good option if we have water and fence,” she says. “A lot of our cornfields no longer have fences.”

Wall says baling cornstalks has been a common sight this year for farmers who want to utilize the feed source but might not have fencing or water on their cornfields.

“There’s been a lot of cornstalk bales made,” he says. “We call them sort of an equivalent to CRP hay.”

He says cornstalk bales that don’t get eaten can be used as bedding.

Grazing cover crops is another option.

“Cover crops can provide a lot of nutrients for livestock,” Tate says.

She says cereal rye and wheat are popular options, and some producers graze radishes and turnips, so long as they can get them established in time for some good grazing.

“If those were established early in the fall and had enough moisture, they are a very nutritious feed source,” Tate says.

She says producers shouldn’t solely graze radishes or turnips, as they can cause some performance issues, but if they are no more than 30% of cattle diets they can be beneficial.

Schmitz says those root vegetable forage sources go as the fall rainfall goes.

“Those are good grazing options, but only if we get rain,” he says.

For locations farther north, it can be more of a challenge to get radishes and turnips established in time for fall grazing, Wall says in Iowa.

“It really only works in Iowa behind the silage,” he says. “Otherwise you just don’t get enough grazing days to make it worth it.”

Wall says many areas in Iowa were dry enough it was tough for cover crops to get started.

“The cover crops people did get planted didn’t get a rain to get up and going,” he says.

As for hay supplies, Tate says they are pretty good in Linn County after a slow start early in the spring.

Wall says the first cutting of hay was good, but then the rains quit and much of the second and third cutting was very short. He says those cuttings are usually the ones that hit the hay market for hay producers who have their own cattle.

“That’s just flat not there like it usually is,” he says.

But with drought out West for multiple years and now cows being culled in Iowa and surrounding states, Wall says producers are eyeing the reduction in cow supply and seeing marketing opportunities ahead, so they have incentive to keep their herds as big as possible.

“I think they’ll find enough hay and then patch through with corn stalk bales and get through,” he says. “A lot of these (producers) who are optimistic about the market, they’re going to hang on.”