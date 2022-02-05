Producers weigh buying vs. developing replacement heifers

Developing replacement heifers is an important part of cattle operations, and states have programs and resources available to help.
Jim Humphrey, livestock specialist for University of Missouri Extension, says the first step for producers is to decide if it would be better to buy them or raise them.
“If you’re buying, I’m going to recommend you buy them from someone who has a management program similar to yours,” he says.
This includes the feeding program and health and vaccination programs. If buying cattle not from their immediate area, Humphrey says producers should also think about if cattle they’re bringing in will be able to adapt to a new climate or the tall fescue endophyte in many pastures.
When raising heifers, Humphrey says producers want to make sure they are in good body condition, but not too fat, especially in the udder area.
“We can suppress milk production for the life of that cow,” he says.
Too much fat in the pelvic area can also affect calving ease.
When selecting heifers for replacements, Humphrey suggests producers look them over and consider several aspects.
“Look at their composition, look at their genetics,” he says. “Look at their parents, how they look, the genetics of it, how they act, their disposition.”
Humphrey says artificial insemination gives producers access to some more good genetic options.
“You can get some pretty good genetics at a reasonable price,” he says.
Producers also have the option to buy sexed semen if they are looking for replacement heifers.
Missouri has a program developing replacement heifers, the Show-Me-Select program, which includes several MU Extension personnel. Humphrey has served as a regional coordinator in the past for the program, which helps producers implement new reproductive technology and management practices while producing reliable heifers.
Jordan Thomas, assistant Extension professor for MU and the current director of the Show-Me-Select program, says the goal of the program is to get the best heifers for producers, thinking of them as new employees joining an operation.
“We’re trying to get employees that have the right qualities for the job we’re asking them to do,” he says.
Jared Decker, MU state beef Extension specialist and the Wurdack Chair in beef genomics, says the use of genetic information helps give reliability and confidence in the results.
“The program is all about putting the predictability in those heifers,” he says.
Decker says the goal is less than 5% of heifers in the program having calving difficulties, and he uses breed association data to set program EPD targets that should achieve that.
Dan Loy, director of Iowa State University’s Iowa Beef Center, says heifer development is especially important when looking to expand cattle herds.
“We start getting to that point of time when we’re rebuilding the cow herd,” he says.
Loy says the Iowa Beef Center a few years ago gave a series of presentations on heifer development, and he says the presentations are still available on the center’s website, including a look at the economics, nutrition and reproductive synchronization.
When deciding whether to save replacement heifers or buy new heifers, Loy says herd size could be a deciding factor.
“With smaller herds, buying heifers may be more economical than replacing them,” he says.
Humphrey says people with larger herds likely look to develop more of their own.
“People needing 30, 40, 50 replacement heifers a year, probably a lot of them are raised on their own,” he says.
In the age of information, producers have access to a large amount of genetic data to help make replacement heifer decisions, including genomic-enhanced EPDs.
“There’s a wealth of information out there,” Humphrey says.