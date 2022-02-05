Producers weigh buying vs. developing replacement heifers

Developing replacement heifers is an important part of cattle operations, and states have programs and resources available to help.

Jim Humphrey, livestock specialist for University of Missouri Extension, says the first step for producers is to decide if it would be better to buy them or raise them.

“If you’re buying, I’m going to recommend you buy them from someone who has a management program similar to yours,” he says.

This includes the feeding program and health and vaccination programs. If buying cattle not from their immediate area, Humphrey says producers should also think about if cattle they’re bringing in will be able to adapt to a new climate or the tall fescue endophyte in many pastures.

When raising heifers, Humphrey says producers want to make sure they are in good body condition, but not too fat, especially in the udder area.

“We can suppress milk production for the life of that cow,” he says.

Too much fat in the pelvic area can also affect calving ease.

When selecting heifers for replacements, Humphrey suggests producers look them over and consider several aspects.

“Look at their composition, look at their genetics,” he says. “Look at their parents, how they look, the genetics of it, how they act, their disposition.”

Humphrey says artificial insemination gives producers access to some more good genetic options.

“You can get some pretty good genetics at a reasonable price,” he says.