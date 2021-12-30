Separating cows could show nutritional benefit

Whether it is cow-calf operations or feedlot setups, livestock specialists say paying attention to cattle’s needs and providing quality feed are keys to success in the winter months.

“If we can provide some high-quality feed, that would be really important,” says Kacie McCarthy, beef cow-calf specialist with the University of Nebraska- Lincoln.

Shawn Deering, a livestock specialist for the University of Missouri Extension, is helping organize a feedlot school at the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus Jan. 13-14 in Trenton. He says when it comes to cattle in feedlots, winter poses challenges.

“Everybody knows when temperatures get cold, energy requirements increase,” Deering says.

For cows, McCarthy says their pregnancy stage is a key consideration.

“When I think about moving into winter, the big thing we need to be thinking about is where our cows are at in stage of gestation and how we can meet requirements while capitalizing on low costs for feed inputs during mid-gestation.” she says. “Body condition score is another thing I like to think about.”

In the 90 days before calving, McCarthy says the goal should be maintaining body condition score, or increasing it if possible.

“It’s really difficult to have a cow gain body condition score after calving,” she says.

McCarthy recommends a body condition score target of 6 for heifers and 5 or 5.5 for mature cows. Producers can sort cattle into groups depending on which cattle need extra support, such as separating heifers and thinner cows.