Show-Me-Select helps producers use tech

When Dave Patterson came to work for the University of Missouri a quarter century ago, one of his first projects was getting the Show-Me-Select Replacement Heifer program going. Today, he says the program has grown significantly, and has helped producers implement new reproductive technology and management practices while producing reliable heifers.

“It’s just taken on a life of its own,” he says. “That’s what’s great about it from my perspective.”

Patterson is a chancellor’s professor in MU’s Division of Animal Sciences, and he served as director of the Show-Me-Select program for many years.

Jordan Thomas, assistant Extension professor for MU and the current director of the Show-Me-Select program, says the goal of the program is to get the best heifers for producers, thinking of them as new employees joining an operation.

“We’re trying to get employees that have the right qualities for the job we’re asking them to do,” he says.

The program involves record keeping and collecting data, including a pre-breeding exam to check pelvic width and evaluate the reproductive tract on a 1-5 scale. The pelvic screening removes any heifers that are at higher risk of calving difficulty, and the higher reproductive tract scores are identified to increase the likelihood of pregnancy.

Producers also record dates of artificial insemination or bull exposure for natural service heifers. Natural service sires are genomic tested. The heifers are also vaccinated according to program standards and receive a pregnancy diagnosis for a more accurate calving date.