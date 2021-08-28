States set stage for success in beef cattle production

Abundant forage growth and proximity to row crop feed sources set the stage for successful cattle production in some Midwestern states, and people in the cattle industry in those states take pride in their success.

Dave Patterson, chancellor’s professor for the University of Missouri’s Division of Animal Sciences, says these states’ cattle producers benefit from proximity to feed, including by-products from ethanol plants such as distillers grains.

“I think that’s one of the big advantages of livestock production in the Midwest,” he says.

According to the USDA, in 2021 Missouri has the third-most beef cows in the nation, with 2.035 million, behind Texas and Oklahoma. Iowa is 13th in the U.S. with 890,000 beef cows. Illinois ranks 26th, with 356,000 beef cows.

Patterson says forage growth is a key to being able to raise a lot of cattle.

“A big part of it is the forage base, the tremendous forage base in the state,” he says. “On a normal year, there’s the anticipated annual rainfall to accommodate grazing.”

Even in drier years, Patterson says the availability of byproduct feeds helps provide more options.

Jim Humphrey, a University of Missouri livestock specialist who raises cattle in northwest Missouri, says Missouri’s climate can be helpful for raising cattle as well.

“Our climate, we don’t get extremely hot like the Southeast, and we don’t get extremely cold like the North,” he says.

He also says Missouri has a lot of variety in terrain, and cattle operations south of Interstate 70 can look different from those in the north, with rocky ground and rolling hills in the south.