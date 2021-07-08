Stocker cattle systems could add value in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Stocker cattle make up just 12% of the 4.25 million head currently part of the beef industry in Missouri. But these cattle could add as much as $78 million to Missouri’s economy, according to the Missouri Beef Value-Added Study, a 2016 University of Missouri Extension report.
“MU Extension has a goal of doubling the economic impact of agriculture while sustaining the state’s natural resources by the year 2030,” Extension state beef specialist Eric Bailey said in a news release. “Alternative uses of Missouri pasture lands like stocker cattle systems could go a long way towards helping us accomplish this goal.”
Stocker cattle systems use pasture forages during the early spring and fall as the main source of weight gain.
“The stocker cattle industry acts as a niche transition between the cow-calf operation, the feedlots and the packers by putting weight on these calves as cheaply as we can,” Bailey said.
Bailey said this can be a game-changer for Missouri producers because less money would be invested in things like grain, hay, equipment and buying new land. Another benefit of stocker cattle is that the producer would not have to run cow-calf pairs year round. Farmers who have forage in the spring could run a set of stockers from early February to early July, and then they could look at running additional stocker cattle from October to the end of the year, depending on the quantity and quality of forage, Bailey said.
Producers interested in stocker cattle should visit with cow-calf producers in their area who want to add value to their farm by using available but idle land around them, Bailey said.