Strategy helps make most of high-priced fencing options

A lot of factors can go into fencing decisions, in particular as some costs go up and a few materials see reduced availability.

Jim Humphrey, a livestock producer and University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist based in Andrew County, says there is no set answer how fencing materials have been affected by some supply issues, but steel in particular has seen supply disruptions. Production challenges during the COVID pandemic and increasing fuel costs have led to some of the impacts on fencing materials.

“That’s all over the board. It’s like a lot of things,” Humphrey says. “If it’s got steel, you need to check with your suppliers on price and availability.”

He says availability of steel continuous fencing has been one issue he’s heard from cattle producers.

“I’ve got some friends who have built continuous fence, and that’s one of their struggles,” he says.

Humphrey says producers might need two loads of steel and only be able to get one, for example, before getting the rest elsewhere or later.

Overall, University of Illinois commercial ag educator Travis Meteer says producers have been able to get what they need for fencing, albeit at higher costs.

“It sure seems like prices have gone up,” he says. “Inflation is happening. Prices have gone up; availability is OK.”

Fortunately, Humphrey has not heard of any issues with plastic fencing parts for electric fences, and in general the electric fence parts are made in countries that have been able to keep producing what is needed.