Swine specialist helps students learn about the industry

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Many students learn best by doing, by seeing something in action. At the University of Missouri swine teaching barn here, animal science students get to do just that.

On a January morning, Tim Safranski was at work out at the teaching barn, which he says has been helpful for the pork industry and for MU’s swine program. Safranski is a state swine specialist for MU Extension.

“It’s a real benefit for agriculture,” he says.

Safranski has had a lifelong interest in pigs.

“I tell people I’m a pig farmer that went to school too long,” he says.

He grew up in Oregon, but his mom was from Iowa, and on trips to visit his mom’s family Safranski enjoyed spending time on the farm.

“When we’d visit my mom’s family, I’d always go visit the pig barn,” he says. “I love pigs.”

After getting his undergrad degree at Oregon State, Safranski knew he wanted to go to the Midwest for graduate school where a lot of the country’s pigs were raised. He ultimately picked MU.

Safranski now teaches swine production at MU, and he gets to host students who come to the teaching barn to learn about the stages of production. All animal science and veterinary students come to the teaching barn early in their college experience. The barn has a room for each stage of swine production and demonstrates a variety of feed and watering systems for the pigs.

Outside, students can see and use different styles of chutes for loading pigs, including an outdoor ramp setup based on Temple Grandin’s design.