Swine specialist helps students learn about the industry

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Many students learn best by doing, by seeing something in action. At the University of Missouri swine teaching barn here, animal science students get to do just that.
On a January morning, Tim Safranski was at work out at the teaching barn, which he says has been helpful for the pork industry and for MU’s swine program. Safranski is a state swine specialist for MU Extension.
“It’s a real benefit for agriculture,” he says.
Safranski has had a lifelong interest in pigs.
“I tell people I’m a pig farmer that went to school too long,” he says.
He grew up in Oregon, but his mom was from Iowa, and on trips to visit his mom’s family Safranski enjoyed spending time on the farm.
“When we’d visit my mom’s family, I’d always go visit the pig barn,” he says. “I love pigs.”
After getting his undergrad degree at Oregon State, Safranski knew he wanted to go to the Midwest for graduate school where a lot of the country’s pigs were raised. He ultimately picked MU.
Safranski now teaches swine production at MU, and he gets to host students who come to the teaching barn to learn about the stages of production. All animal science and veterinary students come to the teaching barn early in their college experience. The barn has a room for each stage of swine production and demonstrates a variety of feed and watering systems for the pigs.
Outside, students can see and use different styles of chutes for loading pigs, including an outdoor ramp setup based on Temple Grandin’s design.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Safranski says of students getting to view and work with the pigs at the barn. “Since this barn’s been here I’ve had a lot of students out here.”
MU has two research farms near each other, east of Columbia. The teaching barn is at the Swine Pasture Teaching Farm, and just down the road is the Swine Research Farm. Most students work at one or the other for biosecurity reasons. On campus in Columbia, the university also has the National Swine Resource and Research Center, which uses biomedical pigs to help tackle a variety of swine and human health issues.
“We’re really proud of the breadth and depth of our swine program,” Safranski says.
As the industry and technology change, Safranski says the swine program has had to adjust as well, covering the most modern technologies producers use but continuing to study heritage breeds and older ways of raising pigs.
The swine teaching barn opened in 2010. Safranski remembers how different things were when he was working on his graduate degree, on the very university farm where the teaching barn sits.
“My master’s thesis was all done in the back (part of the farm), walking pigs to heat check down a gravel road,” he says.
A lot has changed for the pork industry since those days, but Safranski says the animal science department’s willingness and ability to adapt with the times have helped it continue to give students a good learning experience.
“We’ve had to evolve, just like the industry has evolved,” he says.
Safranski says he enjoys helping students realize the wide variety of careers available in agriculture, whether they want to work directly in production agriculture or not. It is also rewarding to see students figure out issues and find solutions, preparing them for careers in the industry Safranski loves.
“It’s really cool for me to see the kids who come here to learn, learn,” he says. “They’re about to graduate and they’re going to be hired as college graduates, and they’ll have to think. This is where they can get experience and learn to think through problems.”