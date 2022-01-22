Veterinarian drawn to pork industry

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Each day, Corinne Bromfield gets up and does what she grew up dreaming about doing.
Bromfield works as a veterinarian, specializing in swine production medicine. She has an office at the University of Missouri Veterinary Health Center and works for MU Extension, sharing info from university research with livestock producers, in particular on ways to prevent and contain disease outbreaks.
“I do a lot of work with biosecurity,” she says.
She also gets to take MU students with her on calls to farms to learn about swine medicine.
“I love taking students (on calls),” Bromfield says. “I like taking the students who are interested in pigs, who are just so excited, ‘Today we get to do pig work!’ Even those who are just looking to check the pig box, they know today could be fun.”
Bromfield says it is interesting to see those students learn more about pigs and swine medicine, and she remembers when she was growing up and developing a fascination with pigs.
Neither of her parents farmed, but when Bromfield’s family moved from the Philadelphia area to Florida, her new high school had an FFA chapter.
She had already developed an interest in being a veterinarian, and the opportunity to get an animal as her chapter project appealed to Bromfield. She says her parents were “not thrilled” about her plan to buy a heifer, but they suggested she could buy something else, and after talking with her advisor, Bromfield got a pig. She raised it and showed it at the Florida State Fair, held in February.
“The Florida State Fair is in the middle of winter cause that’s when it’s actually cool enough to have animals outside at a show,” Bromfield says.
Raising that pig was a revelation for her.
“I learned about pigs, I learned about production, I learned about cuts of meat, and I was hooked,” Bromfield says. “Oh, I loved it so much.”
Her parents were so impressed by how she cared for the pig, the next year they told her she could get that heifer.
“I said OK, but I’m also getting another pig,” she says.
Today, Bromfield says she enjoys working with both cattle and pigs, and some other animals are fine as well. But she knew early in her education that pigs were her favorite. She attended the University of Florida for her undergraduate degree and then vet school. She remembers how students seemed to gravitate to certain animals.
“No one was ever as thrilled as I was about pigs,” Bromfield says.
She worked an internship with the University of Illinois before coming to MU in 2016.
Her work with pigs includes the crucial work of preparing for and preventing disease outbreaks. The threat of African swine fever continues to loom, even if the disease has not been found in the U.S. Bromfield knows the stakes are high.
“If we were to get it, essentially it would shut down our pork exports,” she says.
The disease has made headlines in recent years when it was discovered in China, then other parts of Asia, and then recently when it was found in the Western Hemisphere, in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
“We have been watching it,” Bromfield says. “We’ve been working on plans — what can we do to be prepared in the event it comes here? What can we do to minimize the chance it comes here?”
One thing she says producers can do is work with their veterinarian to make a Secure Pork Supply plan. It provides for enhanced biosecurity measures and plans for how a farm will handle outbreaks. Bromfield says a key aspect is it is a written plan. If there is an ASF outbreak in the U.S., she says there will be a large federal response, and movement of pigs will be restricted. Operations with a written biosecurity plan will likely be the first to receive permits to move pigs, including taking them to sale.
Bromfield says producers can go to securepork.org for more information about drafting a Secure Pork Supply plan, and the Missouri Department of Agriculture has a “Show Me Secure Pork” initiative to help producers prepare and implement good biosecurity measures.
“Preparation is key here,” Bromfield says.
Predictions can be tough, and Bromfield can see both scenarios as to whether ASF will come to the U.S. But she says these plans and biosecurity measures have benefits either way.
“As an optimist, I like to think historically we’ve seen it come to the Western Hemisphere and not make it to the U.S.,” she says. “But also we have become a more global, interconnected world. We have more travel; we’re more connected. … The preparation we put in wouldn’t be wasted, even if we don’t get the disease. It could help even with the diseases we have here.”
Despite the challenges faced by the industry and veterinarians, Bromfield relishes her role and getting to work in the industry. She says she appreciates the variety of experiences of being a swine veterinarian and getting to see the enthusiasm in students.
“The fact my job is different every day is very much fun,” she says. “Taking a student out and having them do their first preg check and check embryos, and go, ‘Oh my gosh, this one’s pregnant,’ that’s such a great feeling.”