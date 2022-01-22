Veterinarian drawn to pork industry

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Each day, Corinne Bromfield gets up and does what she grew up dreaming about doing.

Bromfield works as a veterinarian, specializing in swine production medicine. She has an office at the University of Missouri Veterinary Health Center and works for MU Extension, sharing info from university research with livestock producers, in particular on ways to prevent and contain disease outbreaks.

“I do a lot of work with biosecurity,” she says.

She also gets to take MU students with her on calls to farms to learn about swine medicine.

“I love taking students (on calls),” Bromfield says. “I like taking the students who are interested in pigs, who are just so excited, ‘Today we get to do pig work!’ Even those who are just looking to check the pig box, they know today could be fun.”

Bromfield says it is interesting to see those students learn more about pigs and swine medicine, and she remembers when she was growing up and developing a fascination with pigs.

Neither of her parents farmed, but when Bromfield’s family moved from the Philadelphia area to Florida, her new high school had an FFA chapter.

She had already developed an interest in being a veterinarian, and the opportunity to get an animal as her chapter project appealed to Bromfield. She says her parents were “not thrilled” about her plan to buy a heifer, but they suggested she could buy something else, and after talking with her advisor, Bromfield got a pig. She raised it and showed it at the Florida State Fair, held in February.