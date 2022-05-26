Veterinarians combat dewormer resistance

Cattle dewormer resistance has been an issue overseas, and now veterinarians say it looks like a growing concern in the U.S.

University of Missouri Extension veterinarian Craig Payne says there are options for producers to help manage for dewormer resistance.

“Parasite resistance is kind of starting to emerge, but once you begin seeing the consequences of it, you’re pretty far down the resistance pathway,” he says.

Payne says the newest class of dewormers, known as milbemycins or avermectins, came out in the 1980s, and new dewormers since then have been in the same class.

“Typically if they’re resistant to one drug within a drug class, they’re typically resistant to all the drugs in the class,” he says.

Veterinary parasitologists are recommending a process called refugia to combat parasitic resistance to dewormers, Payne says. This process involves leaving 10 to 20% of a population of cattle not dewormed, which keeps alive a population of parasites that have not developed dewormer resistance. They breed with the resistant parasites and dilute the genetic resistance of the offspring.

“We’re trying to avoid exposing a percentage of the parasite population to a dewormer,” Payne says.

If producers and veterinarians expose a whole population of cattle to dewormers, then the only parasites left are the resistant ones. Payne says he understands this would require a change in mindset.

“Our strategy has been for so long we deworm everything because parasites are bad and they have a negative impact on performance,” he says.

But Payne says the strategy to leave some cows vulnerable could help in the long run, and keep dewormers working effectively.

“If we are having issues with resistance, what’s the consequence of sticking with that strategy?” he says. “It will require a change in mindset. It will take some time for people to accept that, to be accepting of not treating everything.”

Also, Payne says there are no new classes of dewormers on the horizon.

“We are not aware of any novel compounds in the pipeline,” he says.

Payne says even if there was, resistance could develop to new classes over several years.

“Veterinary parasitologists have been warming us, sounding the alarm that resistance could be an issue probably for the last 5 or 10 years,” Payne says. “We really don’t have a solid baseline on where we are with parasite resistance here in the U.S.”

Payne says a study by University of Georgia veterinarian Ray Kaplan looked at 12 farms, and 11 of them had dewormer resistance issues in weaned calves. Kaplan says fecal egg count tests help diagnose resistance issues.

Using combinations of anthelmintic dewormer treatments can help improve treatment success while also reducing resistance. He says veterinarians have had to update treatment strategies as parasitic resistance has emerged.

“No new drug classes have been introduced for ruminants in the U.S., and no new drug classes have been introduced for cattle anywhere in the world since the avermctin/milbemycins almost 40 years ago,” he says. “… Recommendations for parasite control have evolved from those of the past, and in many respects are fundamentally different from those that served as the basis for parasite control for the past few decades.”

Producers can work with their local vet to determine if they are having dewormer resistance issues, Payne says. If producers are going to try refugia to combat resistance, he recommends picking out the healthiest cattle to be the ones to be in the 10-20% left untreated.

“Identify your best-doing animals, those are the ones you don’t expose, the ones you don’t treat,” Payne says.

He says there may be some production losses, but producers can maintain the efficacy of dewormers. Payne also suggests using a combination of dewormers for treating the different animals in the herd, perhaps using injectables for some and oral dewormers for others.

Grant Dewell is a veterinarian with Iowa State University Extension. He says overuse of some dewormers has contributed to resistance challenges, especially in the Southeast so far.

“It’s hard to find non-resistant worms in the Southeast,” he says.

Dewell says heavier snows and harsher winters in Iowa have helped control resistant parasite populations there, and Missouri is a mix, with more issues in the south and less in the north.

Payne acknowledges cattle dewormer resistance does not make it easy to determine the best course of action.

“It’s not easy to pinpoint what the best recommendation for deworming is,” he says.

Many producers also stop deworming breeding females once they reach 5 years old, Payne says. He adds that working with a local vet can help producers craft the best deworming program for their operation.

