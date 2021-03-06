Waiting can maximize spring grazing

With the prolonged bitter cold in early and mid-February, anticipation for spring and green grass is building. Producers are getting closer to turning cattle out on grass.

Sarah Kenyon, field specialist in agronomy for the University of Missouri based in Howell County, says it’s still a good idea to let grass get established before turning cattle out.

“This time of year people are itching for spring,” she says. “They’re ready to graze grass. There’s a lot of anticipation. It’s best to wait until we have 8 to 10 inches of growth on fescue or orchard grass. Waiting is hard, but it’s worth it.”

Valerie Tate, agronomist with MU Extension based in Linn County, says this gives grass time to grow its roots and sets it up for a more productive grazing season.

Tim Schnakenberg, MU Extension field specialist in agronomy based in Stone County, says the early rest helps root systems wake up.

“We’ve had dormant root systems in plants all winter long,” he says. “We really want them to get a good healthy start.”

Schnakenburg also says pastures that avoid overgrazing in the spring tend to have better stands and fare better under drought stress.

Also, it is good for producers to move cattle when pastures get down to 3 or 4 inches, and not graze it into the ground if at all possible.

“We often talk about the take half, leave half approach,” Tate says. “Your regrowth will be better.”

Like a lot of areas of the Midwest, Kenyon says her region is coming off some dry conditions, and producers can adjust their strategy to help pastures recover.