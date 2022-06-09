Warm-season grasses kick in after slow spring

Persistent cold weather limited cool-season grass growth this spring across the Midwest, and livestock producers will be looking to get good growth out of their warm-season grasses, including native warm-season grasses.

Valerie Tate has seen the impact of the cold temperatures in pastures in her area. Tate is a University of Missouri Extension agronomist based in Linn County, in north central Missouri.

“We’ve had a lot of days that were cool in April, which led to a lot of slow pasture growth,” she says.

Tate says cool-season grasses prefer average daily temperatures of 65 to 75 degrees.

“Most of April was cooler than that,” she says.

Conversely, the seed head formation is not primarily tied to temperature.

“The seed head is triggered largely by the daylight hours,” Tate says.

This meant a lot of the grass seeded out at lower heights. Tate says grazing or cutting it can help the grass reset.

“We are encouraging farmers to graze or mow an early hay crop to trigger that plant again,” she says.

Warm-season grasses can help carry pastures through the hot, dry months. Tate says the warm-season grasses thrive on average daily temperatures from 75 up to 95 degrees.

“Those are just starting to kick in,” she says.

Having a mix of warm- and cool-season grass, as well as different types of each forage, can help pastures navigate weather variations and years where growth is less at different times of the grazing season.

“By having variety of different species of cool-season grasses and legumes in a pasture or hay field, we can spread out that time when plants move into that reproductive stage,” Tate says.

She says different grasses and legumes trigger their reproductive stage at different times, so the variety helps mitigate some of the weather challenges.

Some producers are looking at native warm-season grasses to help get through the dog days of summer. Tate says there is enough interest that MU is having two free conferences on managing and introducing native warm-season grasses, for the forage and wildlife benefits. One will be July 12 at Mt. Vernon and the other will be July 14 at Linneus.

MU Extension state wildlife and fisheries specialist Bob Pierce says there are several aspects of native warm-season grasses to consider, including the economics and nutritional aspects, as well as wildlife benefits. He says the grasses can be a good addition to a grazing program.

“We know that these native grasses have the ability to produce quality forage during the hot summer months,” he says.

Pierce says native warm-season grasses have to be established like any other crop, but have a lot of potential once that is accomplished.

“Once they get going, they can produce some adequate amounts of forage,” he says.

Pierce adds that with the wildlife benefits, producers might be able to get some cost-share assistance to help with the expenses of seeding native warm- season grasses.

Tate says the further north you go, the less native warm-season grasses you see, due to the shorter grazing season. But she says even having a relatively small percentage of pastures in native warm-season grasses can help.

“Integrating 25 to 30% in native warm-season grasses can really grow some forage, especially in those hot, dry years,” she says.

As for the grazing approach, she says turning cattle out into warm-season grasses when they have about 15 inches of growth can maximize the quality.

Another perk is the native warm-season grasses don’t require as much fertilizer as cool-season grasses, Tate says, which might be particularly beneficial with current high fertilizer prices.

The goal is to have a grazing program that gives options.

“Having a system that integrates native warm-season grasses gives you more flexibility,” she says.

Tate says this year has been a reminder of the value of flexibility, and that producers can’t always count on certain growing patterns at certain times of the year.

“There is no such thing as a normal spring,” she says.

