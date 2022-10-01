Young farmer gets involved in pork industry

Farming is a way of life for Connor Keithley, and showing pigs helped him get into another sector of agriculture.

His successful livestock exhibiting career, which has included four times participating in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions for showing the grand champion or reserve grand champion, has led to another aspect of his diversified farming operation.

In addition to row crop farming, Keithley raises pigs, focusing on genetics and quality to grow the best pigs for other people to show.

Keithley grew up in a farm family that raises crops in multiple counties in north central Missouri, but he got into showing after his advisor at the Chillicothe FFA, Lance Martin, helped introduce him to showing livestock.

“He just kind of got me hooked from there,” Keithley says. “I just kept buying pigs.”

Keithley also credits some mentors who showed in the past, Zach Trout and Cole Gutshall, who helped him learn about how to succeed. He quickly took to raising and training his pigs.

“It’s something I enjoyed,” he says.

For his supervised agricultural experience in high school, Keithley had diversified crop production and swine production, learning about the business as he raised pigs to show. He says a lot of time goes into caring for the pigs and training them to succeed in the show ring.

“Time is a big deal — the amount of time you spend with your pigs, constantly walking them and building up that stamina for the show ring,” Keithley says.

He says he also focuses on good skin and hair quality for his animals.

Keithley says he has enjoyed getting to know more about the swine industry and meeting people in Missouri agriculture.

“The industry, it’s just amazed me how good of people they are,” he says. “This is fun, this is what I want to surround myself with. … It’s all the people I’ve been able to meet, the industry side of it.”

Keithley has had big success showing pigs, winning the reserve grand champion barrow at the Missouri State Fair in 2018, 2020 and 2022, and winning grand champion barrow in 2021. In 2020 and 2021, his pigs set records for total sale value at the Sale of Champions the state fair holds every year. The sale includes a sale price as well as community supporter donations that go toward the total sale value.

He says a lot of community support and donations at the sale helped push the numbers to record levels.

“I’ve been very fortunate,” he says. “I live in a community that supports youth in agriculture like no other.”

Keithley also says he was fortunate to have good mentors as well as a supportive family to help with chores and caring for his pigs during busy times in the field.

“I’ve tried to express my thanks to everybody that’s helped me get there,” he says. “It’s not one of those things you do by yourself.”

Now that he has graduated from high school, Keithley has been farming full time, raising row crops and pigs, focusing on quality and improvement.

“I’ve got a farrowing barn and a sow barn,” he says. “I enjoy the genetic side of things and getting to know about that and getting the best stock quality. This is kind of the opportunity to stay involved with (the pork industry). It’s definitely something I plan to continue.”