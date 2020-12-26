2020 an eventful year for Missouri agriculture

It was an eventful and unusual year for farmers and rural communities in Missouri, with the coronavirus pandemic altering several aspects of daily life, a variety of weather conditions, a fall surge in crop prices and a busy November election.

In a year where unpredictability was a theme, farmers took comfort in the familiar things — raising a crop, taking care of livestock, looking out for neighbors in need. It was a memorable year, and here is a look at some of the top stories in 2020 for Missouri agriculture.

COVID-19

The coronavirus, and the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, had major

impacts on markets, the ag supply chain and day-to-day life in rural communities.

Virus concerns in the spring led to many meat processing facilities shutting down or slowing production, although the industry bounced back and total beef production levels for 2020 will be right about on par with 2019. Still, producers felt the impacts along the way with price volatility and uncertainty about marketing their animals.

“The impact has been broad and far-reaching,” says Lance Albin, president of UMB Bank’s agribusiness division.

The virus and related measures to control it also caused stress for many small businesses in rural communities, and some rural schools had to use virtual learning this fall as coronavirus positive cases rose in many of Missouri’s rural counties.

Bob Hughes, with the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, says his northern Missouri town has been creative to keep business going during the pandemic, but the community has felt the effects.