2022 brought high prices, high input costs and weather challenges

As the years go by, farmers collect memories of the years, thinking back to years of great crop years, flood and drought years, or years when they bought new equipment or put up new buildings.

The year 2022 has been added to the album, a year of challenges and opportunities, of widely varying yields based on rainfall patterns, and of headlines both at home and an ocean away driving markets.

Overall, generally good prices helped make it a profitable year, despite soaring input costs that raised concerns to start the year.

“It was a lot better year than I thought it was going to be heading into 2022,” University of Missouri ag economist Scott Brown said.

He said prices stayed higher than he expected this year, allowing for profitability in crop, livestock and dairy sectors. Of course, price to play the game was as high as ever.

“The dim spot was costs stayed higher,” Brown said.

Cory Bratland works as chief grain strategist and commodities broker with Kluis Commodity Advisors. He said it was a generally successful year.

Bratland said the overall crops were a little less than expected due to dry conditions in places, but he says most farmers had good crop insurance levels. For areas that received good rainfall, it was an abundant year.

Drought and weather issues

The year saw widespread drought in many areas of the Midwest, providing challenges for row crops, pastures and hayfields. It was a hot, dry summer for many farmers.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, by September more than 40% of Iowa was in drought conditions, with two-thirds of the state listed as abnormally dry. A dry fall pushed those numbers higher. In the Dec. 15 drought map, 73% of Iowa is officially in drought, with 93% abnormally dry.

By the end of summer, more than half of Missouri was in drought conditions, according to the Drought Monitor, with over 80% abnormally dry. Even with some fall and early winter precipitation, over a third of the state is still in drought, with 75% abnormally dry.

The dry fall made for generally quick harvest progress, but lowered Mississippi River levels enough to threaten navigation. This fall, people could walk to the Tower Rock formation in the river between Missouri and Illinois, which is usually surrounded by water of the river on both sides.

Illinois did not see as widespread drought, but some areas did get dry, and the dry fall meant the state was ending the year needing some precipitation. In the Dec. 15 Drought Monitor map, 46% of Illinois is in drought, with 86% abnormally dry.

Supply issues

Supply chain issues were a problem throughout the year, with farmers and ranchers having to wait longer and pay more for supplies and inputs. This included building materials and fencing supplies.

Director of grain sales for GSI Roger Price said lead times for new grain bins are still fairly manageable, but there continue to be issues with steel.

“It’s been a challenge between steel prices and steel availability,” he said.

Price says drying systems have seen longer waits than grain bins themselves.

Farmers have seen wait times for new equipment, as that sector works through supply chain issues but also sees strong demand.

Daryl Theis, head of sales and marketing for CLAAS, said demand remains strong, even as companies battle through supply chain issues.

Of course, getting equipment available and to farmers remains a challenge as supply chain issues continue.

“It’s a real challenge,” he said.

The issues getting components to make equipment, in particular chips, combine with robust global demand to make the situation difficult, Theis said.

He said the supply issues are global and interconnected.

“We source components from all over the world,” he said.

Fencing materials have also seen some supply issues or simply rising costs, in particular steel pipe used for posts.

Finding labor was also a major challenge for the agriculture sector in 2022.

Election year

This November brought elections across the Midwest. On the national level, Republicans took back control of the U.S. House of Representatives, but Democrats retained control of the U.S. Senate. These members of Congress will be responsible for crafting the next Farm Bill. Congress passed the current Farm Bill in December 2018 and expires in 2023.

Many Midwestern farm states saw the continuing of trends in their Senate elections. After Republican Sen. Roy Blunt retired in Missouri, a Republican, Eric Schmitt, won the election to replace him. In Iowa, incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley won re-election, and in Illinois incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth also won re-election.

Bird flu concerns

Poultry producers continue to monitor bird flu concerns, even as states deal with confirmed cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control, nearly 56 million domesticated poultry have been impacted by the disease as of Dec. 16.

Bird flu is extremely rare for humans to catch, and it is not a food safety risk, according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. State departments of agriculture are recommending poultry producers tighten biosecurity practices, prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, and report sick birds or unusual death loss to a local veterinarian or their state veterinarian’s office.