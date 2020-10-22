COLUMBIA, Mo. — This fall, Missouri youths ages 5-18 and the volunteers and faculty who serve them will have access to projects in “4-H Goes Online” through Canvas, an online learning platform.
Projects will be available in Clover Kids, Shooting Sports, Engineering and Technology, Environmental Science and Natural Resources, Plant and Animal Science, Healthy Living, Leadership and Personal Development, and Communication and Expressive Art.
“Our Canvas platform encourages youth to explore their potential sparks at home regardless of constraints such as time, location or group size,” Chelsea Corkins, a University of Missouri Extension county engagement specialist in 4-H youth development based in Saline County, said in a news release.
The online Canvas option also gives youths a chance to match with an instructor and other youths throughout the state who share their interests and passion for projects, as not all in-person clubs can offer every project, Corkins said.
The Canvas curriculum helps youths learn through online videos, lesson plans for use at home, discussion boards with peers and videoconferencing with lead instructors.
Families with limited broadband capacity won’t be left out, said Sarah Morefield, field specialist in 4-H youth development and statewide Canvas manager.
“We plan to put together project kits and USB drives that can be mailed to families without stable internet so that the time and effort being put into this
online course will truly benefit all of our Missouri 4-H community,” she said.
An annual $5 registration fee gives families access to all 4-H programming and projects within the 4-H Canvas course.