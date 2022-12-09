Ag finance communications manager utilizes farm background

Growing up on a farm in western Illinois, Ashley Swanson developed her appreciation of agriculture at a young age. It was a diversified farm, and her family still farms, including her 88-year-old grandfather.

“I was involved in 4-H and FFA,” Swanson says.

That background, as well as her studies at the University of Illinois, helped prepare her for her current career. Swanson works for Rabo AgriFinance, serving as vice president, senior field marketing manager for the company’s east territory. She is based out of Springfield, Illinois, but works with the team located at Rabo’s St. Louis office.

Swanson used to work in the St. Louis office.

“I had the opportunity to move back a little closer to home in central Illinois,” she says.

She and her husband, Taylor, have a farming operation in Mason County, Illinois.

Swanson works with Rabo loan officers to help build their profile in their communities and connect with farmer clients. She also works to make sure those farmer clients have access to information they need to make good management decisions, including information gathered by Rabo’s ag research team.

The idea to work in ag marketing and communications started for Swanson when she was in college, participating in the university’s livestock judging team. She met people through that experience and during her studies that helped draw her to ag communications.

“Through people I met and connections I made, I was drawn to working for an ag agency,” she says.

Those connections with people have remained a key fixture of her career, and Swanson says it is her favorite part of what she does.

“Definitely the people, meeting our clients and getting to feel like you make a difference for them,” she says.

She likes sharing Rabo research data with farmer clients, giving them information to hopefully make management and marketing decisions.

Swanson also participates in events geared toward high school and college students, helping those interested in ag communications learn more about the industry and how to get started. She has also gotten to meet with women in ag groups about their involvement in the industry.

She says her advice to young people is “not to be afraid to get involved.”

Melanie Bernds, vice president-public relations director for Rabo AgriFinance, has worked with Swanson. Bernds says Swanson brings a familiarity with farming that resonates with farmer clients.

“She has the background from the family farm,” Bernds says. “I’m learning so much from her, understanding all the decisions that have to be made on the farm. She has that understanding, and I think it builds that connection with the client.”

Swanson says she appreciates being able to work as part of a team. Swanson developed her teamwork skills on the college livestock judging team, as well as communication skills. She says the connections that started there have led to a rewarding career.