Ag groups watching many topics this legislative session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — After seeing the extension of ag tax credits in a special session in 2022, ag groups are looking ahead to a variety of topics in the 2023 regular session of the Missouri General Assembly. The session began Jan. 4 in Jefferson City.

Foreign ownership of farmland is one topic that could come up in the session. Missouri Farm Bureau president Garrett Hawkins says his organization would like to see legislation against foreign ownership of farmland. The state legislature voted in 2013 to allow up to 1% of farmland to be foreign owned.

“We support prohibiting foreign ownership of farmland,” Hawkins says. “We support reducing the 1% cap.”

Casey Wasser, Missouri Soybean Association director of policy, says foreign ownership of farmland is an issue that has generated a lot of conversation in recent months. He says there might be people on both sides of the issue, with some wanting to allow for foreign investment in agriculture.

“We don’t want to shut that down completely,” he says.

Some people want to protect U.S. farmland from being bought up by foreign entities.

Wasser says it can depend on the country as well. Bayer, headquartered in Germany, bought Monsanto, based in St. Louis, but that did not produce as many negative feelings as when Chinese companies buy U.S. farmland and companies.

Wasser says such laws can require more work, such as defining foreign ownership and what role the local recorder of deeds offices play.

Jacob Knaebel, Missouri Corn’s state legislative affairs manager, says his organization is monitoring the issue and seeing what specific legislation develops.

“Foreign ownership of ag land is going to be a big issue this session,” he says. “We’re trying to see where that legislation leads.”

Knaebel says the special session was a win for agriculture.

“We had an excellent special session to get the tax credits passed,” he says.

He says ethanol plants can utilize the new generation co-op tax credits.

Wasser says a priority for the Missouri Soybean Association will be securing funding for Missouri Foundation Seed, which was established in 1944 by the University of Missouri as a way to take new plant breeds created by researchers to market, making the highest quality seeds available to farmers.

Wasser says soybean checkoff investments in research have led to successes.

“We’re always trying to push technology to the market that’s beneficial for farmers,” he says.

Wasser says Missouri Foundation Seed does good quality assurance work on new seed technology and traits.

Hawkins says one area related to improving rural quality of life is increasing health insurance options.

“Health insurance is a major impediment when you look at the cost of healthcare coverage, and what you get for what you pay,” he says.

Hawkins, who farms in St. Clair County, says the Affordable Care Act “has its place,” but many farm families and small business owners do not qualify for the subsidies, and in many rural counties there is only one provider available and one or two plans.

“That is not choice,” Hawkins says.

He says Farm Bureau is supporting legislation that would authorize Farm Bureau or another non-profit membership organization to offer a health plan to their members. He says the policies would be underwritten by major carrier in the region, and it would be comparable to a Bronze level health insurance plan.

“It is an affordable option,” Hawkins says. “Many farmers are from under-served areas. It gives them another option.”

Wasser says Missouri Soybean is also pursuing legislation to support beginning farmers.

“We know that the average age of the farmer is getting up to a level that’s not sustainable,” he says.

Wasser says the ways to help new farmers ultimately come down to money, such as availability of credit, but then also opportunities to buy land. Potential tax advantages for selling farmland to young farmers could be an option.

“You look at the land prices and you look at who is investing in it, that is concerning to me,” Wasser says.

Infrastructure spending is another important topic for ag groups. Hawkins says the state has budget surpluses and an infusion of federal funding.

“We see it as the opportunity to double down and play catchup with our rural roads,” he says.

In addition to the rural roads, a heavily trafficked Interstate highway has Farm Bureau’s attention. Hawkins says the budget situation is a good opportunity to take on improvements to Interstate 70, including expanding it from four to six lanes.

“Everyone knows it will cost a lot of money to improve and expand I-70,” he says. “Our membership recognizes that I-70 is critical infrastructure… It is paramount that I-70 be not only improved, but expanded.”

He says his organization would like to see the highway expanded to six lanes using the median whenever possible.

Property rights continue to be an issue for ag groups. Last year the General Assembly passed legislation to raise the bar for when for-profit private companies can use eminent domain for power transmission lines. Hawkins would like to see additional protections. He says his organization recognizes the need to add to the power grid, but also says “let’s give consideration to the footprint.”

Hawkins says he would like to see new utility lines look at co-location when possible, building on existing corridors, and he would like to see geographic representation and an agricultural person on the state’s Public Service Commission. Also, he would like to see agriculture impact mitigation agreements, at least giving landowners some terms about how the project will be completed and maintained. Hawkins says some landowners have been frustrated by the backlog of maintenance on some land easements.

Landowner rights is one of those topics that the ag industry is always mindful of, Knaebel says.

“There’s a lot of issues that are never really dead,” he says.

With the ag tax credits extended and many potential ag topics to address, Hawkins says it should be an interesting session.

“This is probably one of the General Assembly sessions that I’m most looking forward to,” he says.

Knaebel says Missouri’s government is attuned to ag issues.

“Missouri is known as an agricultural state,” he says. “I think a lot of the sentiment around agriculture is positive.”

He says the session can always take several turns.

“We’re just keeping an eye out as to what could affect our growers,” Knaebel says.