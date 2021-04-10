Ag policy research group provides data for lawmakers

For many university researchers, collecting and studying information is a long process, perhaps leading to a scholarly article and, down the line, improvements in technology and lives.

But in Pat Westhoff’s work with the University of Missouri’s Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute (FAPRI), the timetable can get accelerated.

Fortunately for Westhoff, the director of FAPRI, he likes the change of pace.

“I’m not a very traditional academic,” he says.

The institute is a team of university experts who provide objective analysis of the impacts of federal and state government programs for farmers and others, and also prepare analysis of proposed trade deals for U.S. officials to consider. FAPRI provides projections and testimony while Congress works on farm bills, as well as maintaining models and providing 10-year market outlooks for farm income and different commodities. It has 12 full-time employees.

Westhoff says sometimes members of Congress reach out and ask for studies of the impacts of proposed ag policies, and often they are asking for it in a few days. He says he and other FAPRI researchers enjoy getting to provide information and hopefully improve conditions for people.

“I frankly get a lot of enjoyment out of doing things that make a difference in policy and in people’s lives,” he says.

FAPRI has been providing information and studying the impacts of federal policies since the turbulent times of the ’80s.

“We’ve been in this business since 1984,” Westhoff says.