Ag student discovers opportunities in FFA

Growing up on her family’s cow-calf operation near the small town of Archie, Rachel Grimes knew she was interested in involved with the agriculture industry. In addition to the cattle on the family farm, she grew up raising pigs and showing them as well.

“It wasn’t a question of if I’d be in FFA, it was, ‘when will I be a freshman and sign up for ag classes?’” Grimes says.

Now a freshman at Missouri State University, Grimes just wrapped up a year serving as a Missouri FFA state vice president. In addition to helping cultivate her interest in agriculture, she learned the organization helps develop other skills for life.

“I realized the FFA is so much more than just agriculture,” she says.

Grimes says participating in FFA speech contests and developing leadership skills have helped prepare her for a career. She remembers being incredibly nervous for her first speech.

“My first contest my advisor just signed me up,” she says. “…I was so nervous.”

But she says she learned and grew from the experience. She says while students might not be good at public speaking as freshmen, participating in events like that can help develop those skills.

“You’re going to learn,” she says. “You’re better at talking to people.”

Grimes says attending FFA’s Camp Rising Sun was a pivotal moment for her, building her confidence and helping her see the opportunities available in the organization.

“That was the single most impactful moment in my career,” she says. “A state officer took the time to make me feel welcome.”

She says she always looked up to FFA state officers, and she says it was a special moment when she heard she was named a state officer with the 2021-22 Missouri team.

“Four long years of doing things I didn’t necessarily enjoy led up to this moment,” Grimes says, “because I allowed myself to be uncomfortable.”

That willingness to grow led to her officer role, which she says in turn gave her the chance to help others grow. She enjoyed the opportunities being a state officer gave her to help other FFA members.

“I got the opportunity to make an impact on kids,” she says.

Although she is early in her studies at Missouri State, Grimes is looking to study agriculture and is considering the ag education side, which would allow her to “help kids find their pathway” like she did.

Grimes says she appreciates that FFA “helps kids branch out into who they’re meant to be.” She encourages FFA members to learn about the opportunities in the organization, whether it’s at the local chapter level or big events like the Washington Leadership Conference, which she says was five days in D.C. talking about things like the importance of service learning.

Looking back, Grimes says she is appreciative of that event, her time in FFA and what she has learned in ag so far.

“It was just truly eye-opening, how lucky I am and how I can help those less fortunate,” she says.

