Agriculture plays key role in Missouri history

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — What, as Missourians, connects us to 1821? As Missouri celebrates its bicentennial, it feels like a good question to ask. What about daily life today provides a link to the daily life for many Missourians on Aug. 10, 1821, the day when Missouri became the 24th state?

It can be a tough question to answer — 1821 seems so impossibly far away. With no photographs from that time, it requires some imagination. There was no electricity or TV or even radios. There was no University of Missouri, or any public university west of the Mississippi.

Missouri’s oldest current sports team, the St. Louis Cardinals, were still 60 years away from being formed. Paved roads were a century away in the Show-Me State, and for many areas much longer than that.

There are our great rivers, the Missouri and Mississippi, and that’s getting closer, but even those were wide meandering wetlands, as opposed to the channeled versions we know today.

What does that leave us with?

Agriculture.

When Missouri became a state in 1821, thousands of Missourians farmed. They grew and harvested wheat that year. They were raising hogs and cattle. Corn stood in fields the day Missouri became a state, inching closer to fall harvest.

On Aug. 10, 2021, thousands of Missouri farmers will get up, check the crops, and make sure the livestock have plenty to eat and drink, just like their forerunners did 200 years ago.

“Obviously agriculture has been a critical industry throughout Missouri’s history,” says Gary Kremer, executive director of the State Historical Society of Missouri.