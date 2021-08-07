Agriculture plays key role in Missouri history

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — What, as Missourians, connects us to 1821? As Missouri celebrates its bicentennial, it feels like a good question to ask. What about daily life today provides a link to the daily life for many Missourians on Aug. 10, 1821, the day when Missouri became the 24th state?
It can be a tough question to answer — 1821 seems so impossibly far away. With no photographs from that time, it requires some imagination. There was no electricity or TV or even radios. There was no University of Missouri, or any public university west of the Mississippi.
Missouri’s oldest current sports team, the St. Louis Cardinals, were still 60 years away from being formed. Paved roads were a century away in the Show-Me State, and for many areas much longer than that.
There are our great rivers, the Missouri and Mississippi, and that’s getting closer, but even those were wide meandering wetlands, as opposed to the channeled versions we know today.
What does that leave us with?
Agriculture.
When Missouri became a state in 1821, thousands of Missourians farmed. They grew and harvested wheat that year. They were raising hogs and cattle. Corn stood in fields the day Missouri became a state, inching closer to fall harvest.
On Aug. 10, 2021, thousands of Missouri farmers will get up, check the crops, and make sure the livestock have plenty to eat and drink, just like their forerunners did 200 years ago.
“Obviously agriculture has been a critical industry throughout Missouri’s history,” says Gary Kremer, executive director of the State Historical Society of Missouri.
In 1821, about 85% of Missourians made their living in agriculture, he says. The state’s early appeal was its available land.
“Through the 19th century, Missouri was regarded as a land of promise, and a lot of that promise was in farming,” Kremer says. “…The key to farming was the availability of public land.”
Much of that land was dispersed to settlers and farmers through land grants for war service and then through the national Homestead Act program, where people could claim land and earn the deed to it by farming it and improving it.
In those early days, when the state was young and wild, hardy Missouri farmers grew what they needed and not much else on their farms.
“In the beginning,” Kremer says, “farmers were little more than subsistence farmers.”
Second-most farms
In 1821, the typical farmer could grow about 10 acres of corn, and clear about 10 to 15 acres of land in a year, slowly developing a farm, Kremer says. Most crops and animals were used by farm families. He says the main crop was corn, and the most common livestock was hogs.
“There wasn’t much of a market economy,” Kremer says. “It was difficult to raise more than they needed, and hard to ship.”
Slowly, rivers and eventually railroads provided a way to ship farm goods to other markets. Kremer says labor was a challenge as some farms grew, and some farms turned to slavery to meet that. As crop markets developed, tobacco and hemp were the top market crops.
After the Civil War, Missouri agriculture turned more and more to science to improve growing practices.
“We began to engage in scientific agriculture after the Civil War,” Kremer says.
This included University of Missouri research farms and advances in equipment.
Kremer says the 1920s saw Missouri’s shift from a predominantly rural state to a mostly urban one, with more people living in cities starting in the 1930 Census.
Many farmers faced declining crop prices, trying to produce more to offset this.
“The price just kept going down,” he says. “The number of farms continued to decline, but the size continued to grow.”
That trend has continued, although according to the latest Census of Agriculture, Missouri still has the second-most farms of any state in the country, behind only Texas. Various cash crops have risen up in Missouri along with the originals, crops like soybeans and cotton and rice.
That heritage of the draw of productive land is a key part of Missouri’s history, Kremer says.
“That’s why my ancestors came from Germany in the 1840s, they could get land cheap,” he says.
Famous Missourians
Missouri agriculture has cultivated people and ideas that had impacts far beyond the state borders. Presidents Ulysses Grant and Harry Truman worked on Missouri farms before becoming president. Mark Twain spent part of his formative years on the family farm at Florida, Missouri.
The Future Farmers of America was founded in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
Walt Disney sat under a tree on a Missouri farm and dreamed, developing creativity that would delight children around the world.
The American Soybean Association, the National Corn Growers Association and the National Biodiesel Board are all headquartered in Missouri, along with the national breed associations for Angus, Hereford and Charolais cattle.
Discoveries in the plant science labs in St. Louis continue to shape the future of agriculture.
The only major league baseball team named for a livestock show plays in Kansas City, Missouri – the Royals, named for the famous American Royal livestock show.
‘Real simple’
For as much as Missouri farm life provides a seemingly timeless link to the distant past, agriculture is always changing, seeking progress. The pace of change can seem almost disorienting, and one wonders what our farming ancestors would think of a combine the size of one of their barns zooming across a field.
Harold Henry has seen a lot of change during his time in Missouri agriculture. Now in his 80s on his Caldwell County farm, as a teenager he helped J.C. Penney run his farm and raise cattle. Henry has seen changes in cattle production and genetics, changes in equipment, changes in the business side of agriculture.
But he says Missouri remains a remarkable place to farm and raise livestock.
“We have a very diverse climate, but we grow all kinds of crops,” Henry says. “Usually at some point in the year we can produce a feed supply, because we’re so diversified.”
Beyond that, for all the change, what really matters most has not changed. The challenges of overcoming the weather, of working on and with the land, of making sure animals’ needs are met, remain. And the people trying to overcome those challenges are what make Missouri agriculture special, regardless of whether they worked fields behind horses two centuries ago or pulled a state of the art planter or drill behind a technologically advanced tractor this spring. Henry says his favorite part of his long life in Missouri agriculture is simple.
“It’s the people I’ve met and the friends I’ve made,” he says. “It’s real simple.”