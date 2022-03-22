At Classic, Vilsack talks climate and costs

NEW ORLEANS, La. — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack spoke during the general session at the Commodity Classic in New Orleans about the need to maintain opportunities in agriculture, the role farmers can play in carbon emission reduction efforts and strategies to combat surging input costs.
The secretary said it was important to continue maintaining and building opportunities for beginning and small farmers, rather than simply watching consolidation in agriculture.
“I do not believe the notion the only way to succeed is to get bigger or get out,” he said. “I believe there’s a better way.”
Vilsack said the current challenge is to help farmers realize more value from what they produce, as well as continue to build export markets.
“I want to learn the lessons from the trade war,” he said, referring to tariffs with China in recent years.
The U.S. should continue to be “thoughtful and strategic” in negotiating trade with China, Vilsack said, although he added China worked to find other sources for food, and the U.S. should do the same.
“They have diversified,” he said. “As important as that market is, it can’t be the only market. We have to diversify as well.”
Some of the new markets the USDA is working to grow include areas in the Middle East, as well as North Africa and Asia. Last year was a record export year for U.S. crops.
“We can expand opportunity in Africa, we can expand opportunity in Asia, we can expand opportunity in the Middle East, we can expand opportunity in Latin American and South America, and we can tell the story of agriculture globally,” Vilsack said.
He announced four new trade trips this year, to the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Kenya and Spain.
He expressed the frustration of the USDA and farmers at shipping bottlenecks.
“We’re working with port of calls, getting containers filled going out,” he said. “There’s no reason in the world why any container leaving our ports should be empty.”
On climate issues, Vilsack said farmers have opportunities to make money for some of the conservation practices they implement that sequester carbon.
“It’s a higher-value opportunity, and we at the Department of Agriculture think farmers should be leading that opportunity,” he said. “Also, farmers should be rewarded for what they’ve already done. Don’t penalize the early adopters.”
Vilsack said the department wants to work with farmers to collect data to determine what “climate smart” means and to help them understand carbon market opportunities.
He said agriculture can lead the way on this topic, and the department is investing a billion dollars in “climate-friendly” projects on farms. He said the department is extending deadlines for the applications to get the funds, moving the deadline for large-scale projects to May 6 and for small-scale projects to June 10.
“I expect to see all-size farming operations to be able to participate,” Vilsack said.
On the topic of producers realizing more of the profits from what they produce, Vilsack said the USDA is investing in small livestock processing plants to increase capacity close to where animals are raised. The investments also include workforce training.
“More capacity means more competition, and more competition means better returns for farmers,” he said.
The secretary also spoke about high input costs. In the near-term, Vilsack said the
USDA has a risk management tool that can help farmers calculate the cost of different fertilization plans.
In the medium-term, he said the efforts include asking “legitimate questions” of the fertilizer industry about whether their price increases have been due to increasing costs or simply efforts to increase profit margins.
Vilsack said “it’s appropriate for businesses to cover costs,” but “we’ll continue to promote those questions being asked.”
Long-term, he said more research on fertilizer use is part of the picture.
“Some research indicates as many as 30% of Midwestern acres using fertilizer may not be needing any fertilizer at all,” he said.
Also, the department is working to expand fertilizer production in the U.S. to help guard against global supply and shipping issues. Vilsack announced the USDA was investing $250 million to support additional fertilizer production in the U.S.
Challenges include guarding against animal disease outbreaks and building new and better markets, but he says American agriculture continues to inspire.
“With the remarkable embrace of innovation and stewardship, you’re continuing to see remarkable productivity increases,” he said.