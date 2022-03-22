At Classic, Vilsack talks climate and costs

NEW ORLEANS, La. — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack spoke during the general session at the Commodity Classic in New Orleans about the need to maintain opportunities in agriculture, the role farmers can play in carbon emission reduction efforts and strategies to combat surging input costs.

The secretary said it was important to continue maintaining and building opportunities for beginning and small farmers, rather than simply watching consolidation in agriculture.

“I do not believe the notion the only way to succeed is to get bigger or get out,” he said. “I believe there’s a better way.”

Vilsack said the current challenge is to help farmers realize more value from what they produce, as well as continue to build export markets.

“I want to learn the lessons from the trade war,” he said, referring to tariffs with China in recent years.

The U.S. should continue to be “thoughtful and strategic” in negotiating trade with China, Vilsack said, although he added China worked to find other sources for food, and the U.S. should do the same.

“They have diversified,” he said. “As important as that market is, it can’t be the only market. We have to diversify as well.”

Some of the new markets the USDA is working to grow include areas in the Middle East, as well as North Africa and Asia. Last year was a record export year for U.S. crops.

“We can expand opportunity in Africa, we can expand opportunity in Asia, we can expand opportunity in the Middle East, we can expand opportunity in Latin American and South America, and we can tell the story of agriculture globally,” Vilsack said.