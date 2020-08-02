LIBERTY, Mo. — Since 1991, Carolyn’s Country Cousins has been a staple of the autumn season, serving up fresh pumpkin donuts and fall-themed fun for patrons. This season is going to look different from years past.
“What we know right now is that the season is going to be different. We don’t know how different because things are still changing from day-to-day,” says owner Carolyn Raasch.
Although Raasch plans to open on Sept. 19, she is watching local and state health ordinances daily to be able to formulate plans to keep both employees and customers safe from COVID-19.
On an average year, Carolyn’s Country Cousins will see nearly 200,000 guests of all ages, with the agritourism destination hosting a special grandparents’ weekend.
“I know that COVID-19 is going to keep a lot of people at home who normally join us,” Raasch says. “We all have to be cautious right now. But, I do hope that with the different learning environment, our crowds will be spread through the week so we don’t see a big crowd on the weekends.”
A member of several national agritourism groups, Raasch says that a common theme across the agritourism sector is flexibility and adaptability.
“We are known for our pumpkin donuts, so in April we did a drive-through donut sale. One week we offered pumpkin and the next week we offered apple, all with curbside pickup. It was very well received,” Raasch says.
Christi Miller, program manager for Missouri Grown, says agritourism has continued to provide a great outdoor activity for families to enjoy, an attribute the COVID-19 pandemic has helped to highlight.
“Our Missouri Grown members have been innovating from day one. We have even heard from members who are operating their you-pick operations this summer by scheduling appointments with customers and assigning specific rows or zones for their family to safely enjoy (harvesting),” Miller says.
“And to reduce the amount of contact necessary among customers, some you-pick operators are also promoting a “bring-your-own-bucket” concept to reduce the amount of reusable containers shared.”
Miller says that since the beginning of the pandemic, the Missouri Grown team has worked to be a resource for agritourism businesses, helping to provide advocacy and outreach. Initially focusing on maintaining an essential status for farmers’ markets and other food retail establishments, Miller says that other priorities such as providing regulatory updates, financial opportunities and promoting direct-to-consumer sales quickly came to light.
“At a time when grocery store shelves were bare, we knew that keeping our members open for business was critical not only to their (grocers) success, but also to their customers’ overall health,” Miller says.
The Missouri Grown team also worked closely with MU Extension and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to amplify resources available to farmers markets and agritourism establishments.
In addition to the Small Business Administration’s PPP and EIDL programs on the federal side, Missouri Grown members were also encouraged to explore the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). The CFAP program specifically allocated funds for specialty crops, a list which continues to grow.
Additionally, the Department of Economic Development also launched the Small Business Grant Program, which has more than $7 million dedicated to relief for family-owned farms.
Overall, Miller says that morale within the Missouri agritourism industry seems good.
“Our farmers, ranchers and agritourism owners are driven by their goal to provide food and agriculture education experiences for their customers,” Miller says, “and part of their focus has always been around the opportunity to share agriculture. They love it — that’s why they are in this business.”