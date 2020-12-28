Biofuel support, tax credits and transportation top priorities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.— When the Missouri General Assembly begins its 2021 legislative session Jan. 6, things will look different in the state capitol building, with precautions in place to guard against COVID-19.

Samantha Davis, director of policy for the Missouri Corn Growers Association, says this legislative session will be an adjustment for everyone.

“I think the tough reality is it’s just going to be abnormal,” she says.

Davis says visiting offices and farmers going to the capitol in large groups for legislative days likely won’t happen, at least not in the way it usually looks. Some hearings will be held virtually.

“COVID’s definitely going to have a role to play in this session,” Casey Wasser, director of policy for the Missouri Soybean Association, says. “Groups like the soybean association who often bring the public to them, they’ll encourage (the groups) to find other ways to interact.”

Wasser says growers could use technology to interact with legislators, and that might be something they can utilize more in the future as well.

Despite the challenges, Missouri’s annual legislative session will go forward in its normal January-to-May time slot, and ag groups will be working on some key issues related to agriculture.

Biofuels

One topic is biofuels legislation. Some state lawmakers have discussed mandating a certain percentage of biodiesel for fuel sold in Missouri.

The proposed percentages range from 5 to 20%. Wasser says improving biodiesel access at terminals will help support the industry and give consumers options.