Biofuel support, tax credits and transportation top priorities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.— When the Missouri General Assembly begins its 2021 legislative session Jan. 6, things will look different in the state capitol building, with precautions in place to guard against COVID-19.
Samantha Davis, director of policy for the Missouri Corn Growers Association, says this legislative session will be an adjustment for everyone.
“I think the tough reality is it’s just going to be abnormal,” she says.
Davis says visiting offices and farmers going to the capitol in large groups for legislative days likely won’t happen, at least not in the way it usually looks. Some hearings will be held virtually.
“COVID’s definitely going to have a role to play in this session,” Casey Wasser, director of policy for the Missouri Soybean Association, says. “Groups like the soybean association who often bring the public to them, they’ll encourage (the groups) to find other ways to interact.”
Wasser says growers could use technology to interact with legislators, and that might be something they can utilize more in the future as well.
Despite the challenges, Missouri’s annual legislative session will go forward in its normal January-to-May time slot, and ag groups will be working on some key issues related to agriculture.
Biofuels
One topic is biofuels legislation. Some state lawmakers have discussed mandating a certain percentage of biodiesel for fuel sold in Missouri.
The proposed percentages range from 5 to 20%. Wasser says improving biodiesel access at terminals will help support the industry and give consumers options.
“We support anything that moves more biodiesel,” Davis says.
Davis says lawmakers will also look at a tax credit for retailers who blend ethanol, adding it would be a good time for the industry to get some additional support.
“With COVID, ethanol really, really took a hit,” she says.
Transportation funding
“This kind of sounds like a broken record: We’d love to see something fixed on transportation funding,” Davis says.
In 2018, Missouri voters rejected Proposition D, a measure that would have raised the fuel tax and sent the funding to the Highway Patrol, with supporters saying that would’ve freed up the Missouri Department of Transportation to spend more money on roads and bridges. It was defeated with 54% voting no.
Both Davis and Wasser say the ballot language was confusing or raised concerns for some voters, and they are hopeful the state legislature can craft a more straightforward plan for improving transportation funding.
“There’s a lot of momentum for it,” Wasser says.
Ag and small business tax credits
The Missouri Agriculture and Small Business Development Authority offers several tax credits and programs to support ag and small businesses. Wasser says those programs expire at the end of 2021, so the legislature will be looking at extending them.
“We see that as a great, great program,” he says. “…We have a lot of farmer support in the legislature, and hopefully we can take advantage of that.”
The state legislature will also be crafting the budget, which will include funding for Medicaid expansion approved by voters in 2020. Davis says the pandemic has also impacted the overall budget picture, although the full impacts of that are still being discussed and sorted out.
“Anything budget-related will be an interesting conversation,” she says.