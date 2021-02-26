Braymer FFA credits planning for top 10 status

BRAYMER, Mo. — Last year, at the 2020 FFA National Convention (held virtually), the Braymer FFA chapter was named a top 10 chapter in the Model of Excellence division. Braymer was one of three Missouri chapters, along with Ashland and Troy, to earn the honor, which recognizes the top 10 chapters in the nation.

Paityn Hall, a senior and the chapter president, says for the small chapter of 56 members in this rural Caldwell County community, it was a big moment.

“It was a huge honor,” she says. “Coming from a small town like Braymer, population like 800, it’s not something I ever expected.”

Hall says the willingness of the students to get involved and put in time make the chapter successful.

“We’re all here all the time,” she says. “We all put in the effort, and we all put our heart into it. We all show up, and we get the job done.”

Paige Brock, ag teacher at Braymer and FFA advisor for the chapter, says that is an early expectation and opportunity for chapter members — letting them know they can all participate, and the chapter needs them.

The Braymer FFA does a lot of planning to be successful, holding several events throughout the year, including popular professional development sessions that teach life skills to students, like changing oil, changing tires, tying a tie or making breakfast.

For Brock, the recognition last fall was extra special. Her dad was an ag teacher, and her brother is as well, serving as one of the FFA advisors for the Troy FFA, one of the other Missouri chapters to earn the top 10 recognition.