Business clubs help promote, connect all parts of ag industry

Editor’s note: This is part of a monthly series looking at lesser- known farm groups and rural organizations in the Midwest.

Situated in the heart of productive farmland, rich in agricultural history and home to many ag organizations and businesses, St. Louis and Kansas City are two pillars of Heartland agriculture.

The St. Louis Agribusiness Club and the Agricultural Business Council of Kansas City work to promote the ag industry in those regions, along with providing education and chances to network.

Making connections

Dean Dittmar, executive director of the St. Louis club, says members of the ag community in the area formed the organization in 1981 to give opportunities for people in the agriculture industry to connect. The club has monthly meetings with speakers on a variety of topics, and members also participate in tours of ag facilities with lawmakers.

“The networking opportunity, I feel, is one of the most important,” he says. “The Congressional piece is equally as important as far as educating.”

Melanie Bernds, with Rabo AgriFinance, serves as president of the St. Louis Agribusiness Club. She says the club helps promote the industry and its importance to the St. Louis region.

“It has the ability to promote the impact of the ag industry in the greater St. Louis area, and on the Illinois side as well,” Bernds said.

Dittmar says the group has just under 400 members.

Bernds says several big ag companies are headquartered in the St. Louis area, along with some major farm organizations like the American Soybean Association and the National Corn Growers Association, giving it a robust agribusiness community. Also, productive farmland sprawls out in all directions from the city.

“It really brings the agribusiness colleagues together,” she says. “Within 50 miles of St. Louis is more than half of the U.S. agricultural production.”

Dittmar says the membership represents the variety of sectors within agriculture.

“From the producer all the way to a CEO are our types of members,” he says.

He says the club meetings allow for producers to see what their crops get used for, and also for those working for agribusinesses to see how things are working on the farm level.

Bernds says being active in the club has helped her learn more about farming as she has worked in the ag sector.

“The agribusiness club was essential to me to learn more and connect with the farmer,” she says.

Dittmar says the club continues to look for new topics to explore and new places to host monthly meetings. He says people can email stlouisagclub@gmail.com if they are interested in hosting an event.

He says he enjoys seeing the variety of people in agriculture that come to club events.

“The variety and diversity that we do have, that’s one of our strengths,” Dittmar says.

Bernds says the people are her favorite part of the St. Louis Agribusiness Club.

“It’s always the people,” she says. “It’s gathering together. To be able to learn with others in the room, it’s really exciting.”

Importance of agriculture

From its earliest days, agriculture played a crucial role in the Kansas City economy. For decades, the Kansas City Stockyards hummed with activity in the city’s West Bottoms. Those stockyards have closed, but the city is home to many major agribusinesses and ag organizations.

The Agricultural Business Council of Kansas City functions as a chamber of commerce for agriculture in the area, executive director Bob Petersen says.

“We want to help our urban community to realize that agriculture is still a really big deal and a major part of our jobs and a major driver of the Kansas City economy,” he says.

Petersen says the council has monthly meetings with nationally prominent speakers who have local ties. The council also hosts a popular Ag Outlook Forum in September and an ag innovation and tech conference in February. It also honors local people who have made strong contributions to agriculture.

Petersen says the Kansas City ag council started in 2003, with the suggestion of former Missouri Director of Agriculture Lowell Mohler, and it had the St. Louis club as a guide.

“We were patterned after the St. Louis Agribusiness Club,” he says.

Next year will mark 20 years for the Kansas City ag council, and Petersen says the goal is still to keep improving and learning more about the ever-changing ag landscape.

“Over time, we just try every year to do a little better, set the bar higher,” he says. “We’ve enjoyed tremendous growth.”

The council has about 350 members, Petersen says, including business professionals, state groups, state government and land grant university personnel on both sides of the state line.

He says the council activities are a good way in particular for young people in the industry to learn and connect with others.

Petersen says Kansas City is one of the nation’s top hubs for agribusiness, and the council helps celebrate and grow that.

“This is an unprecedented era of innovation and entrepreneurship and of new tech coming to agriculture,” he says. “…We want to continue to provide a connection to people in the broader urban community of what agriculture is about.”