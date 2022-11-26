Christmas tree farm spreads holiday cheer

PATTONSBURG, Mo. — A fresh blanket of November snow added to the holiday spirit as Carl Holcomb was getting ready for another year selling Christmas trees on his farm in Daviess County, Missouri.

Holcomb enjoys the Christmas season, and so it seemed like a natural thing to plant several Christmas trees and begin selling them when he retired in 2016.

“My wife told me I may be a little fanatic about Christmas,” he says. “She said it would be fitting if we did this.”

The sign advertising Captain Elf’s Tree Farm to motorists passing by on Interstate 35 is accompanied by Christmas lights in the shape of trees. Holcomb acquired the nickname Captain Elf at his job in town, working at a correctional facility. On Christmas he would come on the radio as the character Captain Elf, providing some humor and holiday entertainment.

“When I retired, they made me a cake in the shape of an elf,” he says.

In the years since retiring, Holcomb says he has learned about growing Christmas trees through experience.

“I’ve done a lot of learning by mistake,” he says. “There’s a lot of factors in it.”

Holcomb says his tree-growing area has clay soil, and drilling a hole then filling it with topsoil to plant into has been a successful approach for him. He has also had to deal with contagious diseases in the trees, but he has learned more and more about how to succeed.

“If they survive the first year, they keep growing,” he says.

Each year, Holcomb plants around 500 trees to keep replacing the trees people buy each year.

All that work is worth it, he says, thinking about the little stories from repeat customers, including one truck driver who pulls over on the interstate each year.

“He pulls over on the highway and walks over and gets a tree,” Holcomb says.

He also recalls a family group that gets trees and then joins in a circle to pray, and a young couple that would come by themselves each year and then one year showed up with twin babies.

“There’s little stories like that that give me enjoyment,” Holcomb says.

He is the third generation to live on his farm, and he says his grandfather used to pick out a Christmas tree on the farm every year.

Holcomb’s wife and daughter make shirts for the Christmas tree farm to sell, and they also offer other Christmas decorations and tree-related equipment. He says he enjoys seeing the kids running around the trees playing while they pick one out, and the excitement of parents as well.

“I like seeing the families,” Holcomb says. “It’s almost like the dads of the families are more excited about getting the tree than anybody else.”

Tim O’Connor, executive director for the National Christmas Tree Association, says there are a lot of reasons people still like to select a real tree.

“First and foremost, it’s the experiences as a family going to get the tree,” he says. “… It’s a family bonding time, it’s a memory that a lot of families have, when they went to pick up a tree.”

O’Connor says that while drought conditions can occur, it usually doesn’t affect fully mature trees. He says the main challenge with a long-term cycle is knowing how many trees to plant years before they will be sold.

“How many trees should I be planting today for 10 years from now?” he says.

He says there were some periods when less Christmas trees were being planted, but planting numbers have increased in recent years. O’Connor says fir trees are very popular right now, and other main types of Christmas trees are pines, spruces or cypress trees, grown more in the South.

Whatever the type, O’Connor says people who buy a tree are making memories and utilizing a renewable resource in buying what Christmas tree farmers grow.

“You’re supporting a local farmer,” he says.