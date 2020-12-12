Churchgoers support each other amid closures

For Candace Fowler, associate pastor at the First United Methodist Church in Sedalia, the early days of the coronavirus outbreak led to a surreal scene. The church was empty and church gatherings moved online.
“To be in a building that’s teeming with life, and then not have anyone on our campus for several weeks, that was very hard,” she says.
During a year unlike any other in memory, the state’s rural churches have had to adjust. Churches turned to online streaming of services, using safety precautions for the return to in-person services and changing plans and events.
Fowler lives on a diversified family farm in Henry County. Her husband, Brian, farms full time, and they have five kids. She says it was a special moment when members of the church were able to get together again for services.
“To hear our congregation saying the Lord’s Prayer together,” she says, “it was just a beautiful sound to hear our sanctuary filled with those voices.”
Rev. Michael Flatley, former pastor of four small rural Catholic parishes in Vienna, Brinktown, Koeltztown and Argyle, says members of the community worked to stay in touch and support each other.
“When this first started, I was amazed at how quickly everyone jumped on board to help form calling chains to check in with each other, most especially with the elderly, the home bound and those who live alone,” he says.
Flatley says the parishes showed an ability to adjust.
“We quickly adapted to the new norms,” he says. “First by livestreaming masses to an empty church, but then eventually inviting the faithful back, but with all of the safety guidelines in place.”
He says these safety measures include wearing masks to enter and exit the church and until coming to one’s place in the pew, maintaining a 6-foot distance to others once seated, and wearing a mask to receive communion. They also canceled most activities except the Eucharist, and used Zoom for meetings and school lessons.
“Very impressive how quickly they all adapted,” Flatley says.
In Sedalia, Fowler says a willingness and ability to adjust has been important this year.
“It’s adaptive leadership, for sure,” she says.
Early on, with a statewide stay-at-home order, all church gatherings moved online, and the familiar feeling of coming together for church on Sunday was disrupted. But Fowler says the ability to see each other virtually was appreciated.
“It was different at first when we were online,” she says. “We were so thankful to have that online connection with our congregation.”
It has been helpful for the church to focus on what it can do rather than what it cannot, Fowler says.
The church has worked with Zoom classes, hybrid of Zoom and in-person classes, and small gatherings of less than 10 people.
Currently, the church’s only in-person, indoor event is Sunday morning service, but Fowler says the church has been holding outdoor events and plans to hold special Christmas services outdoors. Churchgoers can park in their cars and listen to services on the radio, including previously recorded worship music.
“It will provide opportunities to be together, but distanced,” she says. “We just think it’s important to still consider ways that we can gather, even in small groups under 10. We were created to be in community.”
Fowler says the church returned to in-person Sunday morning services in June, although with some adjustments and precautions. The church has two services on Sunday mornings and two locations where it holds services.
“We want to keep gathering our people but in safe ways,” she says. “We are masking on our campuses. We are sanitizing between services. … We changed the length of our services, we shortened them to allow more time between our services.”
Fowler says even a different kind of Christmas celebration will be welcome.
“Christmas Eve will look different because it’s an outdoor service instead of indoor,” she says. “The Christmas story, it provides our hope in this season of uncertainty.”
