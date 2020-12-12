Churchgoers support each other amid closures

For Candace Fowler, associate pastor at the First United Methodist Church in Sedalia, the early days of the coronavirus outbreak led to a surreal scene. The church was empty and church gatherings moved online.

“To be in a building that’s teeming with life, and then not have anyone on our campus for several weeks, that was very hard,” she says.

During a year unlike any other in memory, the state’s rural churches have had to adjust. Churches turned to online streaming of services, using safety precautions for the return to in-person services and changing plans and events.

Fowler lives on a diversified family farm in Henry County. Her husband, Brian, farms full time, and they have five kids. She says it was a special moment when members of the church were able to get together again for services.

“To hear our congregation saying the Lord’s Prayer together,” she says, “it was just a beautiful sound to hear our sanctuary filled with those voices.”

Rev. Michael Flatley, former pastor of four small rural Catholic parishes in Vienna, Brinktown, Koeltztown and Argyle, says members of the community worked to stay in touch and support each other.

“When this first started, I was amazed at how quickly everyone jumped on board to help form calling chains to check in with each other, most especially with the elderly, the home bound and those who live alone,” he says.

Flatley says the parishes showed an ability to adjust.

“We quickly adapted to the new norms,” he says. “First by livestreaming masses to an empty church, but then eventually inviting the faithful back, but with all of the safety guidelines in place.”