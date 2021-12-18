Climate scientist projects slightly warmer winter

COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri atmospheric sciences professor Tony Lupo is projecting a slightly warmer than normal winter with fairly typical precipitation, although the snowfall totals might be lower because November and the first half of December have had no measurable snow.

He puts out a winter forecast each year.

“We’re saying that we think it’ll be roughly 1 to 2 degrees above normal,” he says. “That’s based on the fact that we’re in a weak La Niña pattern.”

Lupo says the potential snow season so far has been very warm, with no measurable snow.

“December just has been off the charts,” he says.

Normal snowfall for Columbia is roughly 15 to 20 inches a year over the last 30 years, Lupo says. He is currently projecting around 10 inches for this winter, given that some potential snow time has already passed with no accumulation.

The Columbia weather station is one of the few in the state with a long record of daily snowfall data, and Lupo says there has only been five times when there was no measurable snowfall before New Year’s Day. Given the warm December and the current long-term forecast, Lupo says this winter could get added to that list.

“There is an increasing chance that this year could be number six,” he says.

Widespread drought conditions to the West are also affecting the weather situation at the moment, Lupo says.

“The other thing that’s playing into the forecast is that drought out West,” he says. “It might get some relief. If it doesn’t get relief we could stay dry. That drought is just affecting upper air patterns.”