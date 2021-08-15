Companies talk versatility at trade show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Versatility was a theme at the Ag Media Summit InfoExpo trade show in downtown Kansas City, both in terms of dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and providing equipment and ag products that give farmers options.
Tim Laatsch is an Illinois farmer who works as the director of agronomy in North America for Koch Agronomic Services. He says use of technology helped the company provide services while minimizing health risks during the past year and a half.
“We certainly had to make some adjustments,” he says. “Mostly on employee health, but also to meet consumer expectations.”
Bob Blakely, manager of public relations for AGCO, says his company made adjustments as well, and it remains to be seen what changes and new practices will endure beyond the pandemic.
“It’ll be very interesting to see in 10 years what kind of impacts it had,” he says.
Some of the adjustments companies have made include anticipating parts needs and ordering ahead of time, scheduling service times precisely and utilizing Internet connectivity for virtual meetings when possible.
Darius Lane, who works in public relations for John Deere, says the core work of agriculture continued throughout the pandemic as farmers provided a crucial service.
“Farmers still need to farm,” he says.
Lane says there was more remote work when possible within the company, and some unknowns as the situation unfolded, but overall he says he is optimistic going forward.
Advancing technology has also made data sharing a key issue for many producers across their fleets of equipment and with providers, Blakely says.
He says providing equipment that is adjustable and versatile is important for producers, such as their new Fendt Rogator 900 applicator that can adjust between standard and high clearance with a push button to offer versatility. Farmers can use it throughout the season and on crops of varying heights. It also switches from liquid to dry application.
“The idea is to make it more versatile for the farmer or commercial applicator,” Blakely says.
Laatsch says producers have been noticing higher input costs.
“With rising commodity prices, we’ve also seen some rising input prices,” he says.
He says many farmers have been looking to utilize products that help protect the value of their inputs, such as a nitrogen stabilizer that works to help keep nitrogen in place. Koch’s nitrogen stabilizer is called Centuro.
“I’ve got to conserve every pound of nitrogen that I can,” Laatsch says.
Looking ahead, Laatsch says it is hard to know what prices will do, with generally strong demand and drought conditions in some areas but other regions that look to see good yields this fall.
“I sure wish I had a crystal ball on prices,” he says. “The lower Midwest and Eastern Corn Belt, we’re going to see plentiful yields. We’ve got those rains that’ll carry that crop to the finish line.”
Lane says he is hopeful for the outlook, both for coming out of the pandemic and for farmers this fall.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” he says. “You have to believe things will continue to do well.”
He says they will continue to work through the challenges that may come up.
“We’ll do what we’ve always done to support farmers and be a pillar in the ag community,” Lane says.
Blakely says demand for ag products and equipment is strong.
“Our order list is as big as it ever has been,” he says. “Commodity prices have improved. In North America, the fleet age is older than it has been in some time. They’re looking to upgrade.”