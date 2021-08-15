Companies talk versatility at trade show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Versatility was a theme at the Ag Media Summit InfoExpo trade show in downtown Kansas City, both in terms of dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and providing equipment and ag products that give farmers options.

Tim Laatsch is an Illinois farmer who works as the director of agronomy in North America for Koch Agronomic Services. He says use of technology helped the company provide services while minimizing health risks during the past year and a half.

“We certainly had to make some adjustments,” he says. “Mostly on employee health, but also to meet consumer expectations.”

Bob Blakely, manager of public relations for AGCO, says his company made adjustments as well, and it remains to be seen what changes and new practices will endure beyond the pandemic.

“It’ll be very interesting to see in 10 years what kind of impacts it had,” he says.

Some of the adjustments companies have made include anticipating parts needs and ordering ahead of time, scheduling service times precisely and utilizing Internet connectivity for virtual meetings when possible.

Darius Lane, who works in public relations for John Deere, says the core work of agriculture continued throughout the pandemic as farmers provided a crucial service.

“Farmers still need to farm,” he says.

Lane says there was more remote work when possible within the company, and some unknowns as the situation unfolded, but overall he says he is optimistic going forward.

Advancing technology has also made data sharing a key issue for many producers across their fleets of equipment and with providers, Blakely says.