Conservation practices can promote wildlife

Farmers have a lot of decisions when it comes to managing their farms, including conservation practices to reduce erosion and promote wildlife habitat.

Greg Collier works as an agriculture liaison for the Missouri Department of Conservation, and he says the goal is strategies that achieve conservation goals while achieving profitability.

“Any time you farm, you want profitable farming practices,” he says.

One practice that helps promote wildlife habitat where woods and fields meet is edge feathering, Collier says. This involves cutting smaller diameter trees at the edge of the timber to create a more gradual transition between the two habitat zones.

“That’s very beneficial for small game, especially quail,” he says.

Some landowners are also looking to install pollinator plots or grass buffer strips at the edge of fields, which can provide wildlife habitat while also reducing erosion and runoff from fields. These strips are often installed on more marginal ground, and there can be funding available to install them.

“They provide habitat, they provide soil erosion benefits,” Collier says. “(They improve) the ability of the soil to hold water — it helps absorb rainfall.”

Nick Baumgarten works with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on these issues, serving as the private lands program coordinator.

“We talk with landowners about what their goals are,” he says. “… Our real prescriptive recommendations are based on what the site characteristics are, what your goals are and what our tools are to meet those objectives.”

Baumgarten says establishing wildlife habitats can have benefits for the farming operation.

“Development of that is keeping soil in place and building soil over time,” he says.

He says wildlife areas and buffer strips can help catch sediment and nutrients.

Of course, managing for wildlife has seen some changes as farms have gotten bigger, often taking out old fence lines and clearing areas.

“There’s a lot of things that have changed on our landscapes,” Collier says. “Farms, they’re a lot cleaner now. There’s not much weedy undergrowth.”

He says monocultures, meaning only one plant species growing everywhere, make it tough for small ground-nesting birds like quail to survive. Native warm-season grasses provide some variety, and they tend to grow in clumps, providing more ground spots for nesting birds.

On the upside, modern agriculture has provided more and more data about profitability on each piece of ground. Collier says farmers could identify areas that are not usually profitable and utilize them for wildlife and conservation practices.

“They’re able to discover which parts of the farm may be unproductive acres,” he says. “Where it might be costing more than it should to farm.”

Baumgarten says many landowners often look to implement wildlife habitat on areas that are “too wet or too steep” for productive farming. He says the use of precision ag data to determine where to implement wildlife habitats seems to be a growing conversation.

Also, Collier says farmers can manage their timber and get revenue from it with periodic timber sales.

Collier says a variety of farmers look at conservation practices on their farm. In particular, he says young farmers starting out often are interested in conservation practices as they take a long-term view. Likewise, many older farmers work on improving conservation as they focus on leaving the land better than they found it.

“It’s a stewardship-type approach,” Collier says.

Collier and Baumgarten say farmers can contact local soil and water conservation officials, state wildlife or county Extension offices to speak with experts to make conservation management decisions on the farm, tailored to farmers’ goals. Collier says commodity groups support farmers on this topic.

“Those organizations have a good approach to help farmers be as profitable as possible while still being good stewards of the land,” he says.