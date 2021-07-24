Conservation, water quality work together for farmers

LACLEDE, Mo. — Matt Lambert’s conservation efforts were a way to protect the resources on his farm.
“Probably one of the biggest reasons we went down the conservation path was conserving soil and water,” he says.
Lambert, who farms with family in Linn County, in north central Missouri, says management practices designed to prevent runoff have helped protect the investment of input costs, while also supporting water quality.
“We were putting a lot of money in fertilizer to run the risk of losing it,” he says. “It just wasn’t worth (the risk).”
He remembers his dad first putting in terraces in the 1980s, and Lambert and his wife, Kate, have continued to implement conservation practices such as cover crops.
“My dad has always been conservation-minded,” Lambert says.
Lambert and his family were the first recipients of the Missouri Leopold Conservation Award in 2017. He is a member of the Missouri Corn Growers Association, serving on the board, and the Missouri Soybean Association. Kate serves on the Missouri Soybean board.
Darrick Steen, who farms in Miller County, says Missouri producers have made good progress on water quality, and it remains a priority. Steen serves as director of environmental programs for Missouri Corn and Missouri Soybean.
“In the state of Missouri, we’re in a pretty good spot right now,” he says.
Still, there are always water- related issues to monitor and manage.
Monitoring regulations
Steen says that after the Missouri Department of Natural Resources assessed the state’s waters to develop its impaired waters list, in December the Environmental Protection Agency proposed adding several lakes to the list. Steen said ag groups thought the initial list was correct.
“We didn’t see any issues with that list and how it was created,” he says.
Steen said he had issue with the criteria the EPA used to make its proposal, which is currently under review and has had a public comment period.
“We all felt like the EPA had overstepped its bounds and made the decision based on faulty info,” he says.
Steen says the lakes the EPA proposed adding to the impaired waters list include two of the largest and most-visited lakes in the state, the Lake of the Ozarks and the Truman Reservoir. He says if added, it could impact the state’s tourism industry. Lakes and rivers on the state’s impaired waters list are subject to more stringent permit requirements and regulations. Steen’s farm is located near Bagnall Dam, which creates the Lake of the Ozarks.
“The stigma of the Lake of the Ozarks being impaired for nutrients, it’s not a great marketing slogan,” he says. “If the Lake of the Ozarks is impaired, we believe it needs to be addressed.”
Steen says the EPA approved of the nutrient standards Missouri set for determining impaired waters.
“That’s a resource in Missouri that we want to protect,” Steen says. “Farmers want to protect that resource as well. But there’s a balance to this. If we set regulations so stringent that no one can comply and it costs too much, that’s not workable.”
Steen says carbon emissions and sequestration are hot topics right now for agriculture, and fit with a lot of practices already in use to reduce runoff and improve water quality.
“Anything you do to increase carbon sequestered in soil, that also helps water quality,” Steen says. “Those go hand in hand.”
On the farm
Initially, Lambert planted cover crops to provide additional grazing for his cattle and allow him to feed less hay. But the use of cover crops has also helped the family see less runoff from fields.
“We’ve seen a lot of different benefits with cover crops,” he says, “and sometimes they weren’t even the initial benefits we were seeking.”
Lambert has seen the results, especially after big rain events like much of the state experienced this spring and summer.
“We could just see even on the road ditches, how much more soil was staying in those fields and not running off,” he says. “You sleep a lot better at night knowing you have some protection.”
Steen says ongoing studies show the bulk of runoff happens during those major, heavy rainfall events, usually in the spring.
“Planting time, the vulnerable time when soils are most exposed, is when that’s happening,” he says.
Keeping good, healthy topsoil in fields is a top priority for Lambert, who thinks back to his time at Northwest Missouri State University.
“I had a soils professor in college, and she was very good with soil health, and the importance of good soil health, the effects a good soil can have on a growing crop,” he says.
Lambert says he sees more and more cover crop use in Missouri. It has been a learning process, but he is happy with the results on his farm.
“It took a few years of trial and error, starting small,” he says. “But after a while we got the hang of it.”
Taking care of resources like soil and water is important for Lambert, like a lot of farmers.
“We’ve got a lot of good natural resources in the state of Missouri,” he says. “We need to be protecting them.”