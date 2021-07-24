Conservation, water quality work together for farmers

LACLEDE, Mo. — Matt Lambert’s conservation efforts were a way to protect the resources on his farm.

“Probably one of the biggest reasons we went down the conservation path was conserving soil and water,” he says.

Lambert, who farms with family in Linn County, in north central Missouri, says management practices designed to prevent runoff have helped protect the investment of input costs, while also supporting water quality.

“We were putting a lot of money in fertilizer to run the risk of losing it,” he says. “It just wasn’t worth (the risk).”

He remembers his dad first putting in terraces in the 1980s, and Lambert and his wife, Kate, have continued to implement conservation practices such as cover crops.

“My dad has always been conservation-minded,” Lambert says.

Lambert and his family were the first recipients of the Missouri Leopold Conservation Award in 2017. He is a member of the Missouri Corn Growers Association, serving on the board, and the Missouri Soybean Association. Kate serves on the Missouri Soybean board.

Darrick Steen, who farms in Miller County, says Missouri producers have made good progress on water quality, and it remains a priority. Steen serves as director of environmental programs for Missouri Corn and Missouri Soybean.

“In the state of Missouri, we’re in a pretty good spot right now,” he says.

Still, there are always water- related issues to monitor and manage.

Monitoring regulations

Steen says that after the Missouri Department of Natural Resources assessed the state’s waters to develop its impaired waters list, in December the Environmental Protection Agency proposed adding several lakes to the list. Steen said ag groups thought the initial list was correct.