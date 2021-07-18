Cotton carnival fetes Sikeston’s ag heritage

In many rural communities, certain events bring to mind certain seasons, and familiar routines and traditions fill different parts of the calendar, whether it is graduation in the spring, local fairs in the summer or community Christmas celebrations.

In Sikeston, located in southeast Missouri, fall brings the familiar cotton harvest, with the bright white bolls in fields lining the roads.

It also brings the American Legion Cotton Carnival, an annual celebration of the community and its agricultural heritage. The event features food, rides, pageants, entertainment and a large parade, among other activities. The region also has a Cotton Ramble bicycle ride the weekend after, with rides going by cotton fields and tours of area cotton gins available.

Kathy Medley, executive vice president of the Sikeston Regional Chamber and Economic Development, says the long-running Cotton Carnival celebration is rooted in the agriculture of the region.

“It’s a celebration of the cotton harvest,” she says.

This year is the 77th Cotton Carnival, scheduled for Sept. 28 through Oct. 2 at the Jaycee rodeo grounds in Sikeston.

Sikeston is located primarily in Scott County, with a small portion of town in New Madrid County. Medley says the community is something of a gateway to the robust cotton-growing regions along the Mississippi River corridor and across the South.

“We are the northernmost location that raises cotton,” she says. “You won’t see cotton till you get to Scott County (driving from the north).”