Cover crops and big data on display at trade show

NEW ORLEANS, La. — At the Commodity Classic trade show, farmers and people in agribusiness had the opportunity to talk about what’s new in the industry and some of the challenges presented by high input costs and supply chain issues.

Eric Belcher, with Sustain Seed and Soil, said cover crops are a popular tool right now for farmers looking to limit erosion and improve soil health. He says the pace at which farmers implement the use of cover crops varies.

“It totally depends on the farmer,” he said. “A lot of them will dive right in. Some will dip a toe in, try it on 5 to 10 acres.”

He said the reasons farmers are looking to cover crops varies, and depending on what their objectives are on their land, they can approach cover crops differently. Belcher said the bottom line is key in farmers’ minds, even if soil health and erosion control are long-term goals.

“At the end of the day, we want to help sustain that farm from a profitability perspective,” he said.

Belcher said cover crop prices have been increasing, along with other costs in agriculture. However, he said they could in some cases be a less-expensive alternative to herbicides for weed control, or help with soil health as conventional fertilizer prices rise.

Charles Barron, with Farmers Business Network, said it was good to be back to a large in-person trade show after last year’s Commodity Classic was held virtually and numerous ag shows and events have been canceled or held virtually over the last two years.