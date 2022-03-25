Cover crops and big data on display at trade show

NEW ORLEANS, La. — At the Commodity Classic trade show, farmers and people in agribusiness had the opportunity to talk about what’s new in the industry and some of the challenges presented by high input costs and supply chain issues.
Eric Belcher, with Sustain Seed and Soil, said cover crops are a popular tool right now for farmers looking to limit erosion and improve soil health. He says the pace at which farmers implement the use of cover crops varies.
“It totally depends on the farmer,” he said. “A lot of them will dive right in. Some will dip a toe in, try it on 5 to 10 acres.”
He said the reasons farmers are looking to cover crops varies, and depending on what their objectives are on their land, they can approach cover crops differently. Belcher said the bottom line is key in farmers’ minds, even if soil health and erosion control are long-term goals.
“At the end of the day, we want to help sustain that farm from a profitability perspective,” he said.
Belcher said cover crop prices have been increasing, along with other costs in agriculture. However, he said they could in some cases be a less-expensive alternative to herbicides for weed control, or help with soil health as conventional fertilizer prices rise.
Charles Barron, with Farmers Business Network, said it was good to be back to a large in-person trade show after last year’s Commodity Classic was held virtually and numerous ag shows and events have been canceled or held virtually over the last two years.
“It’s great,” he says. “This was the last thing we did before the world shut down two years ago, and this is the first thing we’ve done after.”
Barron said his company, an ag analytics network, seeks to help farmers with some of the ongoing supply chain challenges, as well as offering an option for producers looking to do more business online, reflecting the growing trends of the COVID era. He said supply chain issues have provided challenges for farmers securing inputs and nailing down prices, and giving farmers an option to search for inputs online — and see exactly where they are and when they can arrive — is something farmers are wanting right now.
“You can always see what’s available, and when it’s going to get to your farm,” Barron said.
He said farmers have some concerns about their inputs for this year’s crop — both price and availability.
Luiz Beling, also with FBN, said farmers enjoy the opportunity to chat in the company’s online forum about input purchasing decisions and other farm-related topics.
“This is a platform for them,” he said.
Dave Scott, vice president of product for FBN, said accumulating data helps farmers make informed decisions.
“Farms are still mostly family-operated, small businesses,” he said.
On the equipment side, Daryl Theis, head of sales and marketing for CLAAS, says demand remains strong, even as companies battle supply chain issues.
“Certainly combines are in huge demand right now,” Theis said, standing next to a large combine on display at the trade show. “Tractors as well.”
Theis said the demand is tied to crop prices and farm profits.
“Obviously they are correlated to commodity prices, corn, beans, alfalfa prices,” he said. “Now’s the time to upgrade.”
A large percentage of CLAAS combines are sold with tracks right now, about 50 to 60%, Theis said.
“People are trying to manage their soil for compaction,” he said.
Theis said equipment with artificial intelligence and automatic settings are popular with growers as well.
Of course, getting equipment to farmers remains a challenge as supply chain issues continue. The issues getting components to make equipment, in particular computer chips, combine with robust global demand to make the situation difficult, Theis said.
He said the supply issues are global and interconnected.
“We source components from all over the world,” he said.
Also, Theis said shipping costs have gone up.
“All that is driving up costs (for equipment),” he said.
Last year, the company still had built up inventory they could sell off, Theis said, even if the current pace of production was lagging. But this year that inventory has already been sold off. He is expecting another year of growth, although not as rapid as last year. He also said his company expects the supply chain challenges to continue to be an obstacle for a while.
“Our forecast is 18 to 24 months on the supply chain getting straightened out,” he said.
Despite the challenges of the moment, Theis said it was good to be back in person for the event.
“The biggest benefit is being able to have in-depth conversations with customers,” he said. “…Commodity’s one of our favorite shows.”