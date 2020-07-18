Karisha Devlin has always believed in education and the difference it can make for women in agriculture.
“I’ve always felt really strongly about how education can help women, and how it can empower them,” she says.
Devlin is the co-CEO of Annie’s Project, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational programs for farm and ranch women. She is also an ag business specialist for the University of Missouri Extension based in Knox County, where she and her husband have a family farming operation.
Annie’s Project provides something for women from a variety of backgrounds and experience levels.
“There’s always something for us to learn,” Devlin says.
After growing up in Mississippi, Devlin moved to Missouri for her Extension job. Her grandparents farmed and she always had an interest in agriculture, but she did not grow up on a farm, so she could relate to the adjustments of eventually living on a farm full-time and becoming part of the business.
“I could identify with it,” she says.
After starting work with Annie’s Project at the local level in 2004, Devlin eventually served as a state coordinator and on the board of directors before becoming co-CEO. She says it has been a very memorable and rewarding experience.
“Looking back over my career, Annie’s Project has had a huge part of it,” she says. “It’s what I’ll remember most from my career in Extension.”
Traditionally, Annie’s Project is a six-week course, meeting one night a week and looking at a variety of topics including marketing, financial, legal, human resources and production. Devlin says they have also conducted a pilot program to offer the course online, and also offer a weekend retreat version of it.
She says she also hears input about what topics are of interest to farm and ranch women, and they have some additional classes on those topics, such as estate planning. The courses have adapted as farming has, teaching about the use of new technology and how to use cellphones for some farming-related tasks.
“As things have evolved, we have tried to evolve as well,” Devlin says.
She says it is inspiring to see the interest in learning during the classes.
“They really want to learn,” she says. “They’re like sponges, soaking up information.”
Another important part of the course is the connections the women can have with other women, providing another source of support in a sometimes challenging and isolated industry. Devlin says it was important to see this in the online course pilot program, and she was encouraged with the results.
“One of the key components of Annie’s Project is the connections,” she says. “Ag can be a lonely place sometimes.”
Devlin says there are several online resources available for women in farming and ranching, including the Annie’s Project website (anniesproject.org), and MU Extension has a women in ag page with information and listings of events.
Providing education and resources for farm and ranch women can be a rewarding experience, Devlin says. She remembers a woman who had taken Annie’s Project classes approaching her. The woman’s husband had passed away, and the Annie’s Project education had helped her deal with all the farm decisions that came after.
“That meant the world to me,” Devlin says. “I had a part in helping her in one of the worst times of her life.”
Devlin continues to be inspired and motivated by the task.
“I really am passionate about empowering and educating women, to give them the tools to make decisions to strengthen them in whatever their role is on the farm,” she says. “I want to be able to support them and help strengthen them in that role, and help them know they’re capable of making those decisions on the farm.”