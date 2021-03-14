Education is cornerstone of famed scientist’s career

DIAMOND, Mo. — Historian Gary Kremer says George Washington Carver’s impact on his students is as important a part of his legacy as his achievements with agriculture, conservation and crop uses.
Kremer, now the executive director of the State Historical Society of Missouri, remembers a research project that helped illustrate the impact Carver had, both for agriculture but also in the lives of his students.
“I also think Carver was an incredible teacher and mentor,” Kremer says. “During the late 1980s, I interviewed a number of his former students. To a person, they still talked about him with admiration bordering on reverence.
“The great writer and thinker, Henry Adams, son of one president and grandson of another, once wrote this: ‘A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops.’ That certainly applies to Carver.”
Carver is famous for his work compiling uses for peanuts, but that is part of a larger body of work helping people farm better, and helping students learn ways to more efficiently grow plants. Missouri’s Department of Agriculture building in Jefferson City is named for him.
Carver was born into slavery sometime in the early 1860s on a Newton County farm in southwest Missouri. When Missouri abolished slavery in 1865, Carver continued living on the farm with Moses Carver, his former owner. He had lost his immediate family to raiders shortly after he was born.
Kremer says Carver developed his love of plant science while growing up on the Missouri farm.
“I think he learned a love of plants in Missouri,” Kremer says. “He also learned the value of crop diversity, growing up on a relatively self-sufficient farm in Newton County. I think he also learned a commitment to what we would call conservation today while he was growing up in Missouri. Likewise, he learned a strong work ethic and a desire for education while in Missouri.”
The farm Carver grew up on is now the George Washington Carver National Monument. Park ranger Curtis Gregory says Carver was interested in plants from a young age, keeping a garden on the farm.
“He seemed to have an interest in plants and flowers and things of the natural world,” Gregory says.
After initially going to Simpson College in Iowa to study art, Carver eventually ended up at Iowa State University, where he earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in scientific agriculture. He was Iowa State’s first African-American student and graduate.
Carver was then hired by Booker T. Washington to start the agriculture department at the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama. Carver arrived at Tuskegee in 1896, and Kremer says the state of farming in the South helped drive a lot of his innovations and research. Continuous planting of cotton had depleted the soil, and erosion was a major issue.
“He wanted to try to rejuvenate the soil, but he also realized that Southern farmers couldn’t afford commercial fertilizers,” Kremer says.
Carver promoted the use of what he called “swamp muck,” meaning decayed organic material, and the planting of crops to enrich the soil, which he called “green fertilizer,” Kremer says. These were plants rich in nitrogen. Carver also experimented with alternatives to cotton as cash crops.
Gregory says Carver ran Tuskegee’s research farm, and sharing the knowledge learned with area farmers was important to him.
“I like what he did for farming research,” Gregory says. “He would go out into the rural communities and talk with farmers about how they could improve their farms and be more self-sufficient.”
Carver also designed a “teaching wagon” that could be sent out to area farms to conduct demonstrations.
He also was worried about the Southern diet and accompanying health problems, Kremer says. Carver worked to find non-meat sources of protein, leading to a lot of his work with peanuts. Carver famously researched uses for peanuts and compiled a list of hundreds.
“He didn’t invent anything,” Gregory says. “But he came up with different uses.”
His peanut work was also a way to find new uses for crops, a key area of interest for Carver as he pushed for greater self-sufficiency for farmers and increasing conservation.
“He was committed to the need to conserve everything in nature, and to avoid waste at any cost,” Kremer says. “This led him to search for other uses of products, and ultimately led to his involvement with Henry Ford’s ‘chemurgy’ movement, which, in turn, led him to work with the creation of plant-based fuels and plastics.”
Ford’s movement was designed to find new chemical and industrial uses for crops.
Carver was an innovator and a researcher, and Kremer says conservation was a guiding principle for him.
“I think Carver’s lasting legacy is as a conservationist,” he says. “… Carver was an environmentalist long before environmentalism was cool. He tried to teach us that there was no such thing as waste in nature, that everything that exists can be used and re-used as long as it exists.”
Ultimately, Carver was trying to help people, Gregory says.
“To me, his legacy is he was a humble individual; he tried to help as many people as he could,” Gregory says. “He often said, the only thing that matters is service to others.”