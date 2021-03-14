Education is cornerstone of famed scientist’s career

DIAMOND, Mo. — Historian Gary Kremer says George Washington Carver’s impact on his students is as important a part of his legacy as his achievements with agriculture, conservation and crop uses.

Kremer, now the executive director of the State Historical Society of Missouri, remembers a research project that helped illustrate the impact Carver had, both for agriculture but also in the lives of his students.

“I also think Carver was an incredible teacher and mentor,” Kremer says. “During the late 1980s, I interviewed a number of his former students. To a person, they still talked about him with admiration bordering on reverence.

“The great writer and thinker, Henry Adams, son of one president and grandson of another, once wrote this: ‘A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops.’ That certainly applies to Carver.”

Carver is famous for his work compiling uses for peanuts, but that is part of a larger body of work helping people farm better, and helping students learn ways to more efficiently grow plants. Missouri’s Department of Agriculture building in Jefferson City is named for him.

Carver was born into slavery sometime in the early 1860s on a Newton County farm in southwest Missouri. When Missouri abolished slavery in 1865, Carver continued living on the farm with Moses Carver, his former owner. He had lost his immediate family to raiders shortly after he was born.

Kremer says Carver developed his love of plant science while growing up on the Missouri farm.