Equipment in demand as dealers work to keep inventory available

With another harvest in the books and the end of the year giving farmers the opportunity to think about their tax situation, many are looking to upgrade equipment, especially if they had decent yields this year.
However, farmers are also dealing with challenges finding available equipment to buy, as well as the uncertainty of soaring input costs for next year’s crop.
Justin Palmer, salesman for the Ag-Power John Deere dealership in Stanberry, Missouri, says a variety of items are popular with farmers looking to buy right now.
“Right now it seems like combines, planters, tractors,” he says. “Really 8,000 series tractors are pretty hot.”
Farmers are looking for low hours if they can get it, and big, high horsepower tractors are especially in demand.
“People want under a thousand hours, but that’s hard to get,” he says.
Palmer says there is usually a wait for new equipment, and the inventory has not been as numerous as usual, even for used equipment.
“Inventory’s definitely down,” he says. “It’s been that way since last summer.”
Kurt Childs, manager at the Ennis Implement Case-IH dealership in Mexico, Missouri, says it has been tough keeping both new and used equipment on the lot.
“We’re low on both,” he says. “New equipment is slow coming in, and we’ve had several orders get canceled. Most of the new things we have have been sold.”
He says he has heard the new equipment manufacturing backlog has been due to challenges getting components to build, as well as finding enough labor.
Childs says most farmers who are looking to buy, buy as soon as something becomes available because it might go quickly.
He says high costs for the 2022 crop have slowed demand for equipment somewhat.
“Input costs have probably slowed some of our customers from even asking about things,” Childs says.
Palmer expects even more farmers looking to buy after they meet with their tax professionals in the coming weeks to see where they stand.
For the larger tractors that are especially in demand right now, Palmer says the new ones are relatively expensive and hard to get, which in turn drives up the used market.
He says the higher costs, as well as higher input costs, have led to some farmers being more deliberate about equipment upgrades. He says the last surge in crop prices followed by cost increases and then fading crop prices still stays in producers’ minds.
“I think it’s definitely made them more cautious,” he says. “There were a lot of lessons learned in 2012 and 2013.”
Palmer says that period and the years that followed were a reminder of how conditions can change and good crop prices can go away.
“It made it kind of rough on some of them, and they didn’t forget it,” he says.
Childs says tillage tools have been particularly in demand lately due to a few factors.
“Part of it is tax buying, and part of it is harvest has wrapped up,” he says. “It’s a time when people are doing some tillage. It seems like it has picked up a lot in the last month and a half.”
When buying equipment, Palmer says farmers are focused more on the equipment itself, and the special features and options like what the interior looks like are not as crucial.
“It doesn’t seem like the options are near as important,” he says.
Overall, Childs says it has been an unusual year, and farmers and dealers alike are hoping to get back to something closer to normal.
“This year’s been really strange,” he says.