Equipment in demand as dealers work to keep inventory available

With another harvest in the books and the end of the year giving farmers the opportunity to think about their tax situation, many are looking to upgrade equipment, especially if they had decent yields this year.

However, farmers are also dealing with challenges finding available equipment to buy, as well as the uncertainty of soaring input costs for next year’s crop.

Justin Palmer, salesman for the Ag-Power John Deere dealership in Stanberry, Missouri, says a variety of items are popular with farmers looking to buy right now.

“Right now it seems like combines, planters, tractors,” he says. “Really 8,000 series tractors are pretty hot.”

Farmers are looking for low hours if they can get it, and big, high horsepower tractors are especially in demand.

“People want under a thousand hours, but that’s hard to get,” he says.

Palmer says there is usually a wait for new equipment, and the inventory has not been as numerous as usual, even for used equipment.

“Inventory’s definitely down,” he says. “It’s been that way since last summer.”

Kurt Childs, manager at the Ennis Implement Case-IH dealership in Mexico, Missouri, says it has been tough keeping both new and used equipment on the lot.

“We’re low on both,” he says. “New equipment is slow coming in, and we’ve had several orders get canceled. Most of the new things we have have been sold.”

He says he has heard the new equipment manufacturing backlog has been due to challenges getting components to build, as well as finding enough labor.